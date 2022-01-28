 Skip to content

moon update for 28 January 2022

MOON on macOS! MON AMOUR music! Happy Lunar New Year!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You might have already seen the details of our Lunar New Year Sale — running through February 3rd — but we still had some tricks up our sleeves!

First, MOON: REMIX RPG ADVENTURE has just landed on macOS for the first time! Now everyone on PC can Experience the Love!

Have a Mac? Get it now with our special Lunar New Year discount, through February 3rd!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1714580/moon_Remix_RPG_Adventure/

Also, we've just released the soundtrack for our one-button, flappy kiss-em-up MON AMOUR!

21 tracks of dizzying pop pleasure, with a 10% launch discount!

It's just $4.49!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1282260/Mon_Amour_Soundtrack/

Come join us in the Official Onion Games Discord to talk with with other friendly onions, and to let us know what you picked up — and how much you love it!

