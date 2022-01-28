MOON on macOS! MON AMOUR music! Happy Lunar New Year!

You might have already seen the details of our Lunar New Year Sale — running through February 3rd — but we still had some tricks up our sleeves!

First, MOON: REMIX RPG ADVENTURE has just landed on macOS for the first time! Now everyone on PC can Experience the Love!

Have a Mac? Get it now with our special Lunar New Year discount, through February 3rd!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1714580/moon_Remix_RPG_Adventure/

Also, we've just released the soundtrack for our one-button, flappy kiss-em-up MON AMOUR!

21 tracks of dizzying pop pleasure, with a 10% launch discount!

It's just $4.49!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1282260/Mon_Amour_Soundtrack/

Come join us in the Official Onion Games Discord to talk with with other friendly onions, and to let us know what you picked up — and how much you love it!