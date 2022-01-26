 Skip to content

Writer's Life update for 26 January 2022

V0.86 Update

V0.86 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

optimization:

  1. Optimized the point increase animation.
  2. Modified the fit of some themes.
  3. Optimized the work removal panel.
  4. Adjusted the influence of typos on the finished work.
  5. The income of the novel is changed to the daily end, and the ui display is modified.
  6. Adjusted the number of days that works are on the shelf.
  7. The maximum number of strokes has been increased and the display mode of strokes has been modified.
  8. Adjusted the duration of the news BUFF.
  9. Adjusted the unlocking steps of the novel combination rating.
  10. Adjusted the display of the experience bar when each level is full.

    repair:
  11. Fixed the issue that the typing sound effect would not disappear.
  12. Fixed the problem that some themes and world combinations were incorrectly rated.
  13. Fixed the problem that some UIs were not displayed correctly.
  14. Fixed the problem that the first achievement of the monthly pass could not be completed (the first achievement of the monthly pass can be unlocked again in the game).
  15. Fixed the stuck problem that may occur in the novice tutorial.

    Added:
  16. Added some sound effects.
  17. Added a gameplay that consecutively writing novels with the same theme will have debuffs, and added corresponding book reviews.
  18. Added stage rewards for fans.
  19. Added some UI guidelines.
  20. Added the choice of female characters.
  21. Added some book reviews.
  22. The level display experience of the character avatar has been increased.
  23. The type of the currently selected website has been added to the Start Writing panel.
  24. Added the gameplay of opening a new book and fans will come to cheer.
  25. Added the ui display of the uploading book.

Changed files in this update

Writer's Life Content Depot 1819981
  • Loading history…
