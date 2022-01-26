V0.86 Update

optimization:
- Optimized the point increase animation.
- Modified the fit of some themes.
- Optimized the work removal panel.
- Adjusted the influence of typos on the finished work.
- The income of the novel is changed to the daily end, and the ui display is modified.
- Adjusted the number of days that works are on the shelf.
- The maximum number of strokes has been increased and the display mode of strokes has been modified.
- Adjusted the duration of the news BUFF.
- Adjusted the unlocking steps of the novel combination rating.
- Adjusted the display of the experience bar when each level is full.
repair:
- Fixed the issue that the typing sound effect would not disappear.
- Fixed the problem that some themes and world combinations were incorrectly rated.
- Fixed the problem that some UIs were not displayed correctly.
- Fixed the problem that the first achievement of the monthly pass could not be completed (the first achievement of the monthly pass can be unlocked again in the game).
- Fixed the stuck problem that may occur in the novice tutorial.
Added:
- Added some sound effects.
- Added a gameplay that consecutively writing novels with the same theme will have debuffs, and added corresponding book reviews.
- Added stage rewards for fans.
- Added some UI guidelines.
- Added the choice of female characters.
- Added some book reviews.
- The level display experience of the character avatar has been increased.
- The type of the currently selected website has been added to the Start Writing panel.
- Added the gameplay of opening a new book and fans will come to cheer.
- Added the ui display of the uploading book.
Changed files in this update