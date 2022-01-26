Christmas and Combat Hotfix 3

Changes
- A stack of Macrinas will be granted to the food bin after the farm is repaired - ensuring monsters are fed on the first night. Players who have already passed the farm repair event in a save file will also have this stack of Macrinas added to their food bin.
Fixes
- Testing if Unity device error “<RI.Hid>” can be ignored without impacting performance. We are now no longer showing an error dialog for this case to avoid blocking gameplay.
- If encountered, this issue can often be prevented by unplugging additional USB input devices, like gamepads or joysticks, and restarting.
- Fixed issue caused by Goldra’s Saboteur ability when none of the attacks hit.
- Light aura in Tro’s Lab should no longer double in brightness sometimes.
- Fixed animation bug between Harpy’s Hover dodges and multiple hit enemy attacks.
- Fixed issue where some players had multiple Bubzilby item stacks due to the 0.1.2.4j converter not handling cases where the player had multiple quality levels (stacks).
- Fixed issue with loading saves where items with too high of a quality value had been created by monsters with too high domesticity (issue fixed in 0.1.2.5b).
- After clearing Tro’s Lab, Sieger will no longer arrive to inform the player to report to the Savannah 6 Camp Commander if they have already reported to the Camp Commander.
- Fixed being able to drag and build locked/unavailable buildings.
- Fixed Construction UI tooltips not updating after a building was constructed.
- Plankton pen job card now shows “No plankton in pen!” instead of work rate, when no plankton is assigned.
- Fixed a chest collider on Savannah 5 where the player could get stuck
