Cloud Meadow update for 26 January 2022

Christmas and Combat Hotfix 3

Share · View all patches · Build 8087222 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • A stack of Macrinas will be granted to the food bin after the farm is repaired - ensuring monsters are fed on the first night. Players who have already passed the farm repair event in a save file will also have this stack of Macrinas added to their food bin.

Fixes

  • Testing if Unity device error “<RI.Hid>” can be ignored without impacting performance. We are now no longer showing an error dialog for this case to avoid blocking gameplay.
  • If encountered, this issue can often be prevented by unplugging additional USB input devices, like gamepads or joysticks, and restarting.
  • Fixed issue caused by Goldra’s Saboteur ability when none of the attacks hit.
  • Light aura in Tro’s Lab should no longer double in brightness sometimes.
  • Fixed animation bug between Harpy’s Hover dodges and multiple hit enemy attacks.
  • Fixed issue where some players had multiple Bubzilby item stacks due to the 0.1.2.4j converter not handling cases where the player had multiple quality levels (stacks).
  • Fixed issue with loading saves where items with too high of a quality value had been created by monsters with too high domesticity (issue fixed in 0.1.2.5b).
  • After clearing Tro’s Lab, Sieger will no longer arrive to inform the player to report to the Savannah 6 Camp Commander if they have already reported to the Camp Commander.
  • Fixed being able to drag and build locked/unavailable buildings.
  • Fixed Construction UI tooltips not updating after a building was constructed.
  • Plankton pen job card now shows “No plankton in pen!” instead of work rate, when no plankton is assigned.
  • Fixed a chest collider on Savannah 5 where the player could get stuck

