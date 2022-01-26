Share · View all patches · Build 8087200 · Last edited 26 January 2022 – 05:46:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello travelers!

Today I'm excited to share Holomento Alpha 0.4.60!

This is Holomento's biggest update yet and adds loads of content in preparation for our upcoming Early Access Release. Here are a few highlights:

New resources system to enable building and shop upgrades throughout the world.

New contract system providing an unlimited amount of contracts (quests) for a traveler to complete.

Updated shop system with upgrades utilizing resources. Shop upgrades include better prices, sales and more inventory space!

New museum featuring a full questline with the redesigned Museum curator Artimus! Features a new area, collectibles throughout the world and the museum points and ribbon system!

New banking system to incentivize depositing and saving money. Money is now dropped on death and the only way to keep it safe is in the bank!

You can read the full patch notes below!

For more information on planned features coming in future patches, check out the Holomento Roadmap!

Contract System

Added the infinite contract system. Contracts are small goal quests that a traveler must accept at a town's contract board.

Once accepted, contracts must be completed before more contracts can be accepted.

Contracts are randomized and will always reward a traveler with money.

Contracts can also reward the traveler with items and potions

Added Resources System

4 Core Resources Added: Wood, Brick, Stone and Tile

Added resource piles added throughout the world that reset each journey. Resource piles are located near where the resource would be expected (wood in forests, stone near cliffs and boulders, tile and brick near structures)

Added Stockpiles to Evenfall, Seaside Village and Tori-Jin Temple Roost where all resources a traveler is carrying can be deposited.

Resources deposited at stockpiles can be used to upgrade shops and buildings in the same town.

All items purchased through shops are now done through a menu accessed via dialogue with the shopkeeper.

Added a new menu for purchasing items and potions at shops

New Shop Types: Item Shops, Potion Shops, Armor Shops and Weapon Shops

Added sales. If an item is on sale, the item is priced at 50% off the shops normal price. Sales are generated at the beginning of every new Journey.

Added shop upgrades. If you have the resources, you can upgrade shops to improve their prices, frequency of sales, inventory slots and more!

Shops (currently in Evenfall only) will change their appearance as they are upgraded

Banking System

Traveler collected currency is now dropped on death.

Traveler's can deposit money to a savings account at one of many bank branches throughout the Hollow.

Any money deposited in the savings account will not be lost when a traveler dies.

Museum System

Added the Eventide Museum featuring concept art relics and the Museum Curator Artimus!

Added a questline to open the museum.

Added relics throughout the world that can be donated to the museum.

Relics are dropped when a traveler dies and are reset to their original location.

When relics are submitted to the museum, a set number of Museum Points (MP) are earned. MP are persistent between journeys and cannot be lost.

MP can be spent to equip Museum Ribbons which enable passive abilities that are persistent between journeys. Unequipping a Museum Ribbon returns those MP to the traveler.

Ribbons are managed through a menu accessed by talking to Artimus in the museum.

Added Passives

Added passive effects to items. There is no limit to the number of passives that can be active at once.

Added passive effects for ribbons. See Museum system for details.

New Items

Scouting Tech - Increases Homing Power of Projectiles

Other Additions

Updated Musashi Armor Meshes and Materials

Updated Knight Armor Meshes and Materials

Added credits for the development team, all Kickstarter supporters and alpha testers

Added developers console commands to enable/disable LODs

New models and animations for Artimus

New models and animations for Amiel

New models and designs for Amiel's Shop

Updated the Three Sisters Brooms and Brews Cart

Ranged Critical Hits

Critical hits added for ranged attacks (except beam weapons). Melee attacks cannot land critical hits.

Base Critical Chance is 1%

Base Critical Multiplier is 2x

Max Critical Chance is 13.5% with all critical chance passives

Max Critical Multiplier is 4.6x with all critical damage passives

New ambient SFX in the Autumn Forest, Desert and Snow Biomes