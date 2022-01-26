First Kinda Update!

Alright, so you may have noticed that I updated the base game. That's because, shortly after the game's release, I managed to get ahold of one of those elusive programmer folks! :D He's in the credits now! Say hello to Kalbintion!

Anyway, if I did it right, then there should be some new subtle changes to the game. Such as...

-The Menu is now one slot longer, so now it doesn't have that pointless scroll thing.

-The EXP Feather Duster does what it's supposed to do!

-Some of the Bosses laugh at you when you lose (which is something I wanted for a while).

-Blind and Vengeful Curse finally work properly!

-One of the Final Bosses uses Counterattack again since it no longer crashes the game when you try and attack him!

-The Enemies' Square Box Thingy in the top of the Battle Screen doesn't look derpy anymore!

And, with some stuff in the works, hopefully Kalbintion will be able to help me redesign both the Main Menu and the Battle Screen! So keep an eye out for that! :D

Until next time; toodles~ ːsteamhappyː