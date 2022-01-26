KoboldKare Version 140_fc0c4b0dbf548ee66fbd4dac5d1610addded8ced

Got an update to share, it has broken lots of things. I'll try to list changes the best I can below:
- With the new build system, game versions are now displayed on the main menu as the build number and git commit hash. This might be changed to be more digestible later, but for now it's a very easy way for users to check which version of the game they got!
- Plants get wet!
- Many new contracts to buy at the construction store.
- Day-night cycle has been completely replaced with an eclipse! This has a number of benefits involving compile times (from 3 days -> a few hours) and shader size. Though will probably take some time to fully integrate.
- Resource folder has been completely replaced, this helps with loading times and memory usage.
- Flynn the Flamingo is back in the casino. Though they don't have much to say about it right now.
- Pachinko has been added to the Casino, rewards are currently temporary.
- Casino now has a new music track composed by 1029Chris.
- Waterfalls have been added to the game, to help direct players to where water can be found!
- New purchasable alarm clock that extends how long days are.
- Simplified networking, most objects have much simpler networking routines which should lead to more consistent views on all clients. There's still a few more kinks to work out, but it's much more stable and less prone to getting you kicked from spammed RPC calls.
- Saving and loading is back, it's probably still very broken, but it piggybacks on the new networking routines which should lead to both becoming more stable over time as bugs are fixed.
- Caterer who comes to take your baked goods! (If only we had any!!)
- Fixed bug where the house door falling through the map would delete the whole house.
- Complete fluids overhaul (again, sorry!!). This time they're a HUGE MESS and I love it. I'm getting much closer to what I imagined fluids would be like in KoboldKare. There's still more bugs with it, though it should be pretty fun still.
- A UI polish pass, it needs more work, but things should be looking a bit more consistent.
- The game no longer closes immediately when you hit QUIT in-game, it now brings you to the main menu.
