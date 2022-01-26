-
Fix the error that the generated challenge client UI always shows the failure of the challenge.
-
Increase the damage range prompt for the vine monster in the first stage.
-
Increase the damage judgment range of large windmill.
-
Repair windmill element attribute without damage bonus.
-
Challenge monster generation is now delayed by 3 seconds.
-
The box is lowered and the soul falls. Breaking the box is no longer so important.
-
Fix that if another player points a talent or conducts a new battle during the midway joining, the previous talent of the midway joining player will be lost, and the switching level will be lost. The same is true.
-
Increase the default energy accumulation speed of windmill.
-
Increase windmill damage.
-
Repair talent best customer.
-
Take a break from the repair talent.
-
The number of ores collected in the restoration map is 1.
-
Remove the invincible time of the monster.
EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 26 January 2022
Version 0.92.3210 update announcement
Changed files in this update