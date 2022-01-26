 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 26 January 2022

Version 0.92.3210 update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 8086867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fix the error that the generated challenge client UI always shows the failure of the challenge.

  2. Increase the damage range prompt for the vine monster in the first stage.

  3. Increase the damage judgment range of large windmill.

  4. Repair windmill element attribute without damage bonus.

  5. Challenge monster generation is now delayed by 3 seconds.

  6. The box is lowered and the soul falls. Breaking the box is no longer so important.

  7. Fix that if another player points a talent or conducts a new battle during the midway joining, the previous talent of the midway joining player will be lost, and the switching level will be lost. The same is true.

  8. Increase the default energy accumulation speed of windmill.

  9. Increase windmill damage.

  10. Repair talent best customer.

  11. Take a break from the repair talent.

  12. The number of ores collected in the restoration map is 1.

  13. Remove the invincible time of the monster.

Changed files in this update

临渊觉醒 Content Depot 1641671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.