Patch Notes 1.2.1

Pregame
Players that join your server will now see a prompt telling them they are wait for the host to start the game.
Escape portal
Increased Escape time from 130 to 160
Increased Legend interrupting Nana Channeling Except spell time from 30 seconds to 45
Decreased Nana Channeling Respawn Time from 20 to 15 seconds
Increased Teleport time from 2 to 5 seconds.
Added effect when escape portal is used.
Maps
Removed Holiday Event props on all maps.
Minor prop tweaks.
Salvage Yard
Removed map exploits in crane station.
Cabin
Changed Lighting to from a Dusk setting to a Thick Foggy Overcast.
Minor navmesh fixes.
CHARACTERS
Cast
Movement
Decreased Walk speed from 3.8 to 3.7
Decreased Critical Walk speed from 3.5 to 2.9
Critical Run Speed now matches healthy run speed but increased their time to max speed from 2 seconds to 3 seconds.
(NOTE: these changes will keep Cast old jump height but with a higher gravity so you’ll remain at the highest point for your jump for less time. Which will force Cast players to better time their jumps when avoiding hits from the legend.)
Increased Gravity on cast jump from 1.1 to 1.6
Increased Jump Height from 8.5 to 9.5
Increased Crouch Jump Height from 8.1 to 9.5
Items
All Guns now have one Full clip of ammo loaded into the gun and one extra clip.
Ammo will no longer spawn on the map.
Harbinger drops 2 extra clips off ammo if he is killed by the Legend.
Reduced Medicine Bottle from 8 to 5 charges.
Bat
Half extends increased from .55 to 1
Switchblade
Reach increased from 1.1 to 1.3
Kitchen Knife
Charge Reach increased from 1.6 to 1.8
Machete
Stab reach increased from 1.3 to 1.5
Charge Reach increased from 1.6 to 1.8
Stab and charge melee half extends increased to 1 from .85
LEGENDS
Corey
New ability “Enraged”
Corey will build up energy every time she is killed. Once the bar is full Corey can call upon her AI Decoy’s to attack the closest cast member. AI Coreys are revealed in RED to the Corey player to maximize their strategic potential.
Increased AI Corey’s from 2 to 4
Increased Decoy Corey's from 15 to 20
Health
Increased regeneration speed from 2 to 3
Decreased Max HP from 70 to 60
Movement
Turn on Air Control
Decreased Travel Mode Start cooldown from 30 seconds to 16 seconds.
Sprint Speed increased from 5.6 to 6
Increased Travel Mode time from 10 to 12 seconds.
Decreased Time to max sprint speed from 6 seconds to 5 seconds
Jump height increased from 9 to 11.1
Knife Melee
Primary Attack: Increased Melee Damage from 7 to 8
Secondary Attack: Decreased charge time from 0.633 to .4
Secondary Attack: Increased Maximum charge damage from 23 to 25
Knife Throw
Increased Damage from 30 to 35
Increased Fear Damage from 35 for 3 seconds to 100 for 1 second (Max Fear on impact)
Reduced Cooldown from 5 seconds to 3 seconds.
Reduced Knockback Force from 1000 to 500
Reduced Knockback Drag from 10 to 2
Minion Coreys no longer can Throw Knives.
Edith
Movement
Decreased walk speed from 2.5 to 2 start and 2.3 end after 3 seconds.
Decoys
Increased Idle time from 5-10 seconds to 30 seconds
Decreased Move time from 25-30 seconds to 10 seconds
Edith AI Damage from 4 to 1
Edith AI move speed reduced from 2.5 to 2.2
Hair-Nails
Primary Attack damage reduced from 30 to 20
Reduced Max Charge Damage on Primary Attack 75 to 60
Reduced Minimum Charge Damage on Primary Attack from 20 to 10
Increased Primary and Secondary Attack cooldown from 0 to 0.25
Both Primary and Secondary Attacks ignore cooldowns.
Increased Attack box height from 0.1 to 0.33
Increase FP animation windup speed from 1.1 to 2
Increase TP animation windup speed from 1 to 2
Teleport
Energy cost increased from 13 to 14
Chance to teleport near cast reduced from 60% to 58%
Hair-Drain
Decreased Speed multiplier from 0.2 to 0.19
Increased Speed Length from 0.3 to 0.35
Killer Keith
Walk speed Increased from 3.8 to 3.95
Punkie Human
Walk Speed Increased from 3.3 to 3.8
Punkie
Decreased max run speed time from 9 seconds to 8.8
Sprint Jump Stamina cost increased from 15 to 20
Reduced end sprint speed from 5.5 to 5.3
Psych Phil
Reduced end sprint speed from 5.5 to 5.3
Radu
Walk Speed Increased from 3 > 3.5 over 3 seconds to 3.9
Decreased Sprint Jump Stamina Cost from 50 to 40
Removed ability to see Sent Trails in travel mode.
Sword
Primary Attack: Increased Damage from 15 to 20
Primary Attack: Added Life steal of 15 per hit
Secondary Attack: Increased cooldown from 0.4 to 0.8
Secondary Attack: Added a minimum charge time of 0.25
Secondary Attack: Increased minimum charge damage from 15 to 20
Summon Subspecies
Removed player collision.
Reduced Subspecies Health 50 to 20
Subspecies
Seize
Removed Health Damage
Removed Stamina Damage
Added a knockback for 1000 force and 10 drag
Can Disarm if hit
Reduced Subspecies Health 40 to 20
Werewolf
Walk Speed Increased from 3 to 3.8
Leaving Travel Mode cooldown decreased from 30 to 15
Travel Mode Length from 60 to 15
Decreased Stamina depletion from 5 to 0 while running
Decreased Stamina Pause Rate on from 5 to 1
Decreased Smell active time from 3 to 1.5 seconds
Frenzy
Increased Damage of Claws from 5 to 10
Decreased Bite Miss Cooldown from 3 to 2 seconds
Decreased Bit Hit Cooldown from 0.625 to 0.6
Decreased Stun time at full charge from 0.5 to .01
Decreased Stun effect at full charge from 0.1 to 0.9
Increased Bite minimum charge damage 17 to 35 (To match its maxim charge damage)
Increased Maximum Charge damage lunge from 800 to 500
Decreased Maximum Charge Lunge drag from 5 to 2
Increased Bite Charge time from 0.75 to 1.5
Movement
Reduced Travel Mode Cool Down after exit from 30 to 15 seconds
Sprint Jump Stamina cost reduced from 40 to 30
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where if you are chosen to be the Legend and you leave while the map loads then it will lock the game up for everyone else.
- Fixed an issue where bots would not interrupt finishers.
- Fixed an issue where bots would spawn in the wrong spawn point if Edith was the Legend.
- Fixed an issue where the Matriarch would kill the Legend if they were finishing off a Marked cast member right when she is about to down them.
Fixed an issue where the Matriarch would not down bots.
Fixed an issue where the Matriarch would down the legend if there were no cast player and only bot cast.
*Fixed an issue where AI will try to destroy Warehouse door.
Changed files in this update