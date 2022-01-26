Patch Notes 1.2.1

Pregame

Players that join your server will now see a prompt telling them they are wait for the host to start the game.

Escape portal

Increased Escape time from 130 to 160

Increased Legend interrupting Nana Channeling Except spell time from 30 seconds to 45

Decreased Nana Channeling Respawn Time from 20 to 15 seconds

Increased Teleport time from 2 to 5 seconds.

Added effect when escape portal is used.

Maps

Removed Holiday Event props on all maps.

Minor prop tweaks.

Salvage Yard

Removed map exploits in crane station.

Cabin

Changed Lighting to from a Dusk setting to a Thick Foggy Overcast.

Minor navmesh fixes.

CHARACTERS

Cast

Movement

Decreased Walk speed from 3.8 to 3.7

Decreased Critical Walk speed from 3.5 to 2.9

Critical Run Speed now matches healthy run speed but increased their time to max speed from 2 seconds to 3 seconds.

(NOTE: these changes will keep Cast old jump height but with a higher gravity so you’ll remain at the highest point for your jump for less time. Which will force Cast players to better time their jumps when avoiding hits from the legend.)

Increased Gravity on cast jump from 1.1 to 1.6

Increased Jump Height from 8.5 to 9.5

Increased Crouch Jump Height from 8.1 to 9.5

Items

All Guns now have one Full clip of ammo loaded into the gun and one extra clip.

Ammo will no longer spawn on the map.

Harbinger drops 2 extra clips off ammo if he is killed by the Legend.

Reduced Medicine Bottle from 8 to 5 charges.

Bat

Half extends increased from .55 to 1

Switchblade

Reach increased from 1.1 to 1.3

Kitchen Knife

Charge Reach increased from 1.6 to 1.8

Machete

Stab reach increased from 1.3 to 1.5

Charge Reach increased from 1.6 to 1.8

Stab and charge melee half extends increased to 1 from .85

LEGENDS

Corey

New ability “Enraged”

Corey will build up energy every time she is killed. Once the bar is full Corey can call upon her AI Decoy’s to attack the closest cast member. AI Coreys are revealed in RED to the Corey player to maximize their strategic potential.

Increased AI Corey’s from 2 to 4

Increased Decoy Corey's from 15 to 20

Health

Increased regeneration speed from 2 to 3

Decreased Max HP from 70 to 60

Movement

Turn on Air Control

Decreased Travel Mode Start cooldown from 30 seconds to 16 seconds.

Sprint Speed increased from 5.6 to 6

Increased Travel Mode time from 10 to 12 seconds.

Decreased Time to max sprint speed from 6 seconds to 5 seconds

Jump height increased from 9 to 11.1

Knife Melee

Primary Attack: Increased Melee Damage from 7 to 8

Secondary Attack: Decreased charge time from 0.633 to .4

Secondary Attack: Increased Maximum charge damage from 23 to 25

Knife Throw

Increased Damage from 30 to 35

Increased Fear Damage from 35 for 3 seconds to 100 for 1 second (Max Fear on impact)

Reduced Cooldown from 5 seconds to 3 seconds.

Reduced Knockback Force from 1000 to 500

Reduced Knockback Drag from 10 to 2

Minion Coreys no longer can Throw Knives.

Edith

Movement

Decreased walk speed from 2.5 to 2 start and 2.3 end after 3 seconds.

Decoys

Increased Idle time from 5-10 seconds to 30 seconds

Decreased Move time from 25-30 seconds to 10 seconds

Edith AI Damage from 4 to 1

Edith AI move speed reduced from 2.5 to 2.2

Hair-Nails

Primary Attack damage reduced from 30 to 20

Reduced Max Charge Damage on Primary Attack 75 to 60

Reduced Minimum Charge Damage on Primary Attack from 20 to 10

Increased Primary and Secondary Attack cooldown from 0 to 0.25

Both Primary and Secondary Attacks ignore cooldowns.

Increased Attack box height from 0.1 to 0.33

Increase FP animation windup speed from 1.1 to 2

Increase TP animation windup speed from 1 to 2

Teleport

Energy cost increased from 13 to 14

Chance to teleport near cast reduced from 60% to 58%

Hair-Drain

Decreased Speed multiplier from 0.2 to 0.19

Increased Speed Length from 0.3 to 0.35

Killer Keith

Walk speed Increased from 3.8 to 3.95

Punkie Human

Walk Speed Increased from 3.3 to 3.8

Punkie

Decreased max run speed time from 9 seconds to 8.8

Sprint Jump Stamina cost increased from 15 to 20

Reduced end sprint speed from 5.5 to 5.3

Psych Phil

Reduced end sprint speed from 5.5 to 5.3

Radu

Walk Speed Increased from 3 > 3.5 over 3 seconds to 3.9

Decreased Sprint Jump Stamina Cost from 50 to 40

Removed ability to see Sent Trails in travel mode.

Sword

Primary Attack: Increased Damage from 15 to 20

Primary Attack: Added Life steal of 15 per hit

Secondary Attack: Increased cooldown from 0.4 to 0.8

Secondary Attack: Added a minimum charge time of 0.25

Secondary Attack: Increased minimum charge damage from 15 to 20

Summon Subspecies

Removed player collision.

Reduced Subspecies Health 50 to 20

Subspecies

Seize

Removed Health Damage

Removed Stamina Damage

Added a knockback for 1000 force and 10 drag

Can Disarm if hit

Reduced Subspecies Health 40 to 20

Werewolf

Walk Speed Increased from 3 to 3.8

Leaving Travel Mode cooldown decreased from 30 to 15

Travel Mode Length from 60 to 15

Decreased Stamina depletion from 5 to 0 while running

Decreased Stamina Pause Rate on from 5 to 1

Decreased Smell active time from 3 to 1.5 seconds

Frenzy

Increased Damage of Claws from 5 to 10

Decreased Bite Miss Cooldown from 3 to 2 seconds

Decreased Bit Hit Cooldown from 0.625 to 0.6

Decreased Stun time at full charge from 0.5 to .01

Decreased Stun effect at full charge from 0.1 to 0.9

Increased Bite minimum charge damage 17 to 35 (To match its maxim charge damage)

Increased Maximum Charge damage lunge from 800 to 500

Decreased Maximum Charge Lunge drag from 5 to 2

Increased Bite Charge time from 0.75 to 1.5

Movement

Reduced Travel Mode Cool Down after exit from 30 to 15 seconds

Sprint Jump Stamina cost reduced from 40 to 30

Bug Fixes