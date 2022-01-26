 Skip to content

Blender update for 26 January 2022

Blender 3.0.1 Corrective Release !

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Blender 3.0.1 features many bug fixes.

  • Selection in the 3d view is broken in build from Xcode 13. (T91680)
  • Fix Cycles AVX test failure with x86_64 build running on Arm. (rBd02eecc)
  • Fix/workaround macOS Rosetta crash running Cycles AVX tests. (rBe78a21a)
  • Fix Asset Browser properties region toggle not showing open/closed state. (rB2af6cb9dce3)
  • Asset Browser: Fix incorrect user message. (rB24a79289b01)
  • Fix some shortcut keys not working on macOS with Japanese input. (rB8b44b756d85)
  • Mesh Sequence Cache (ABC) an hair interpolated children distribution issue (triangulate modifier seem to fix it). (T92561)
  • Shift+F1 to switch to asset browser randomly crashes. (T93508)
  • Subdividing with overlapping tri and quad crashes Blender. (T93563)
  • Blender 3.0 cannot import FBX (containing more than 8 UV layers). (T93541)
  • Triangulating a mesh with overlapping tri and quad faces can cause an assertion failure. (T93574)
  • Asset browser: dropping object on grid in orthogonal view misses the floor plane. (T93388)
  • Snap Cursor not working after changing Add Object tool settings. (T93732)
  • Crash on edit mesh with a curve modifier with both a vertex group assigned and the edit mode display option enabled. (T93611)
  • Dragging the NLA strip cause a crash, if the related action is in tweakmode. (T93707)
  • VSE: Fix strip with mask modifier not blending. (rB1fd824345d5)
  • Video editor thumbnails don't show at the default zoom level. (T93314)
  • Single point NURBS crash in resample node. (T93521)
  • 3.0 Documentation broken link?. (T93773)
  • Use World background color when rendering pose library previews. (T93467)
  • When seperating a grease pencil stroke to its own object it will lose all vertex groups. (T93728)
  • Measure active tool fails in front view with snap incremental enable. (T93869)
  • Zstd-compressed .blend files from external tools aren't recognized. (T93858)
  • Change bone name cause vertex group not working until select another vertex group. (T93892)
  • Crash when trying to load custom preview in asset browser with user library selected. (T93691)
  • Instances of only vertices/edges not properly shown in viewport. (T84710)
  • img.has_data Always returns True since version 3.0. (T93871)
  • Fast GI Approximation Render Crash. (T93874)
  • Shadow Catcher - Cuda Error in Viewport Rendering with Optix Denoiser. (T93890)
  • When render with Cycles' Fast GI Approximation, Method "Add" is affected by bounces in Method "Replace". (T93498)
  • Geometry Nodes: Random Integer min and max values half as frequent. (T93591)
  • Custom node sockets don't get relinked when dropping a node on an existing link. (T93430)
  • redundant 'falloff' dropdown in weight paint header. (T93169)
  • Spare falloff panel. (T94243)
  • gltf2 not exporting animations in 3.0. (T93704)
  • Blender freezes when saving with active VR session. (T93649)
  • Fix meta-ball bound-box calculation reading past buffer bounds. (rB62ce0c60cd5)
  • 3D Cursor is not in the right place after Shift + C (Center Cursor and Frame All). (T93971)
  • Crash on changing curve type from Bezier to NURBS in Geometry Nodes. (T94082)
  • Crash when exceeding memory_cache_limit in the viewport. (T92838)
  • Cleanup: Correct order of guard and lock in moviecache_valfree. (rB0564b19ff4d)
  • Selecting current action in Undo History Undoes all the History. (T94115)
  • 3d cursor crash when using shortcut. (T94109)
  • Outliner: Collection dragging tooltip is not updating. (T94184)
  • Crash when the Home button is pressed in the VSE. (T94254)
  • Crash when cutting meta-meta. (T94280)
  • DeltaX does not show how many frames you are moving your keyframes. (T94191)
  • Fix: Build issue on 32 bit archs. (rB6514e4c4180)
  • Snap performance regression at high poll rate. (T93408)
  • Close Area crashes Blender (3.0.0 and 3.0.1). (T94334)
  • Python error when trying to add Grease Pencil brush preset. (T94375)
  • Cycles X broke OptiX memory pooling via NVLink. (T93620)
  • Extruding first vertex of a spline with GN modifier enabled causes a crash. (T94442)
  • Crash in nvoglv64.dll entering edit mode on curve. (T94454)
  • Scaling Grease Pencil Strokes in Edit Mode Scales Thickness. (T93163)
  • Set Origin causes unexpected offset on Grease Pencil strokes when Curve Editing is enabled. (T93134)
  • Grease pencil hue and tint modifiers don't work with selected material. (T93868)
  • LineArt: Correct collection intersection mask logic. (rB7339663bbc3)
  • LineArt: Correct clamping of out of bound isect index. (rB69c56d2819a)
  • 3D Cursor surface projection onto hidden faces. (T94392)
  • Grease Pencil AutoMerge does not work when Draw Strokes On Back is enabled. (T94620)
  • Regression: Grease Pencil does not show up in render past 2049x2049 render resolution. (T94169)
  • Fix T94563: Cycles standalone build error on with strict float/double casting. (rB7d26cf01f78)
  • Crash in Compositing. (T94506)
  • Discontinuous cutting with the knife tool. (T93695)
  • Knife project fails in orthographic mode. (T94145)
  • Shadow Terminator Geometry Offset causes artifacts for translucent shader (Cycles). (T93418)
  • New-file causes Python assert with negative reference count. (T94708)
  • save_as_mainfile will crash if context has no screen. (T93949)
  • Constraint Shrinkwrap does not applies, it reset all changes. (T94600)
  • VR Add-on: Unintended navigation when using Valve Index. (T93509)
  • Blender Crashing While Appending Animation Action. (T94264)
  • Export to X3D Fails. (T94122)
  • Viewport X-Ray is influencing snapping even in material mode. (T93477)
  • Auto Depth problem with Cliping Region. (T94728)
  • Grease Pencil Strokes drawn at 0.0 Strength still visible. (T94799)
  • Tool Settings: Drag on Tweak not working. (T92953)
  • Object As Font not working. (T94624)
  • Fix crash caused by exception in Python gizmo target get handler. (rB40c5786df33)
  • GPencil: Copying keys doesn't preserve Keyframe Type. (T94903)
  • Grease Pencil Drawing don't Update after paste. (T94089)
  • Line Art: Per object Override Crease setting does not work. (T94878)
  • Regression: Group Input/Output cannot connect to some custom sockets. (T94827)
  • Video Sequencer Preview with Prefetch Frames crashes inside Meta Strip. (T94768)
  • Multiple volumes using same data can cause crash/freeze. (T94715)
  • Boolean Apply Clearing custom data layers (bevel weight Weight / Vgroup Data). (T94197)
  • Cleanup: Avoid possible NULL pointer error. (rB822501d86df)
  • crash or error when using GPUFrameBuffer.read_color(... data=data). (T94202)
  • Mesh: Add versioning in 3.0 for vertex normal refactor. (rBadd07576a090186dde7858bcb6e68f9cf059f902)
  • Unity x Blender 3.0 Integration. (T95099)

