Blender 3.0.1 Corrective Release !

Blender 3.0.1 features many bug fixes.
- Selection in the 3d view is broken in build from Xcode 13. (T91680)
- Fix Cycles AVX test failure with x86_64 build running on Arm. (rBd02eecc)
- Fix/workaround macOS Rosetta crash running Cycles AVX tests. (rBe78a21a)
- Fix Asset Browser properties region toggle not showing open/closed state. (rB2af6cb9dce3)
- Asset Browser: Fix incorrect user message. (rB24a79289b01)
- Fix some shortcut keys not working on macOS with Japanese input. (rB8b44b756d85)
- Mesh Sequence Cache (ABC) an hair interpolated children distribution issue (triangulate modifier seem to fix it). (T92561)
- Shift+F1 to switch to asset browser randomly crashes. (T93508)
- Subdividing with overlapping tri and quad crashes Blender. (T93563)
- Blender 3.0 cannot import FBX (containing more than 8 UV layers). (T93541)
- Triangulating a mesh with overlapping tri and quad faces can cause an assertion failure. (T93574)
- Asset browser: dropping object on grid in orthogonal view misses the floor plane. (T93388)
- Snap Cursor not working after changing Add Object tool settings. (T93732)
- Crash on edit mesh with a curve modifier with both a vertex group assigned and the edit mode display option enabled. (T93611)
- Dragging the NLA strip cause a crash, if the related action is in tweakmode. (T93707)
- VSE: Fix strip with mask modifier not blending. (rB1fd824345d5)
- Video editor thumbnails don't show at the default zoom level. (T93314)
- Single point NURBS crash in resample node. (T93521)
- 3.0 Documentation broken link?. (T93773)
- Use World background color when rendering pose library previews. (T93467)
- When seperating a grease pencil stroke to its own object it will lose all vertex groups. (T93728)
- Measure active tool fails in front view with snap incremental enable. (T93869)
- Zstd-compressed .blend files from external tools aren't recognized. (T93858)
- Change bone name cause vertex group not working until select another vertex group. (T93892)
- Crash when trying to load custom preview in asset browser with user library selected. (T93691)
- Instances of only vertices/edges not properly shown in viewport. (T84710)
- img.has_data Always returns True since version 3.0. (T93871)
- Fast GI Approximation Render Crash. (T93874)
- Shadow Catcher - Cuda Error in Viewport Rendering with Optix Denoiser. (T93890)
- When render with Cycles' Fast GI Approximation, Method "Add" is affected by bounces in Method "Replace". (T93498)
- Geometry Nodes: Random Integer min and max values half as frequent. (T93591)
- Custom node sockets don't get relinked when dropping a node on an existing link. (T93430)
- redundant 'falloff' dropdown in weight paint header. (T93169)
- Spare falloff panel. (T94243)
- gltf2 not exporting animations in 3.0. (T93704)
- Blender freezes when saving with active VR session. (T93649)
- Fix meta-ball bound-box calculation reading past buffer bounds. (rB62ce0c60cd5)
- 3D Cursor is not in the right place after Shift + C (Center Cursor and Frame All). (T93971)
- Crash on changing curve type from Bezier to NURBS in Geometry Nodes. (T94082)
- Crash when exceeding memory_cache_limit in the viewport. (T92838)
- Cleanup: Correct order of guard and lock in moviecache_valfree. (rB0564b19ff4d)
- Selecting current action in Undo History Undoes all the History. (T94115)
- 3d cursor crash when using shortcut. (T94109)
- Outliner: Collection dragging tooltip is not updating. (T94184)
- Crash when the Home button is pressed in the VSE. (T94254)
- Crash when cutting meta-meta. (T94280)
- DeltaX does not show how many frames you are moving your keyframes. (T94191)
- Fix: Build issue on 32 bit archs. (rB6514e4c4180)
- Snap performance regression at high poll rate. (T93408)
- Close Area crashes Blender (3.0.0 and 3.0.1). (T94334)
- Python error when trying to add Grease Pencil brush preset. (T94375)
- Cycles X broke OptiX memory pooling via NVLink. (T93620)
- Extruding first vertex of a spline with GN modifier enabled causes a crash. (T94442)
- Crash in nvoglv64.dll entering edit mode on curve. (T94454)
- Scaling Grease Pencil Strokes in Edit Mode Scales Thickness. (T93163)
- Set Origin causes unexpected offset on Grease Pencil strokes when Curve Editing is enabled. (T93134)
- Grease pencil hue and tint modifiers don't work with selected material. (T93868)
- LineArt: Correct collection intersection mask logic. (rB7339663bbc3)
- LineArt: Correct clamping of out of bound isect index. (rB69c56d2819a)
- 3D Cursor surface projection onto hidden faces. (T94392)
- Grease Pencil AutoMerge does not work when Draw Strokes On Back is enabled. (T94620)
- Regression: Grease Pencil does not show up in render past 2049x2049 render resolution. (T94169)
- Fix T94563: Cycles standalone build error on with strict float/double casting. (rB7d26cf01f78)
- Crash in Compositing. (T94506)
- Discontinuous cutting with the knife tool. (T93695)
- Knife project fails in orthographic mode. (T94145)
- Shadow Terminator Geometry Offset causes artifacts for translucent shader (Cycles). (T93418)
- New-file causes Python assert with negative reference count. (T94708)
- save_as_mainfile will crash if context has no screen. (T93949)
- Constraint Shrinkwrap does not applies, it reset all changes. (T94600)
- VR Add-on: Unintended navigation when using Valve Index. (T93509)
- Blender Crashing While Appending Animation Action. (T94264)
- Export to X3D Fails. (T94122)
- Viewport X-Ray is influencing snapping even in material mode. (T93477)
- Auto Depth problem with Cliping Region. (T94728)
- Auto Depth problem with Cliping Region. (T94728)
- Grease Pencil Strokes drawn at 0.0 Strength still visible. (T94799)
- Tool Settings: Drag on Tweak not working. (T92953)
- Object As Font not working. (T94624)
- Fix crash caused by exception in Python gizmo target get handler. (rB40c5786df33)
- GPencil: Copying keys doesn't preserve Keyframe Type. (T94903)
- Grease Pencil Drawing don't Update after paste. (T94089)
- Line Art: Per object Override Crease setting does not work. (T94878)
- Regression: Group Input/Output cannot connect to some custom sockets. (T94827)
- Video Sequencer Preview with Prefetch Frames crashes inside Meta Strip. (T94768)
- Multiple volumes using same data can cause crash/freeze. (T94715)
- Boolean Apply Clearing custom data layers (bevel weight Weight / Vgroup Data). (T94197)
- Cleanup: Avoid possible NULL pointer error. (rB822501d86df)
- crash or error when using GPUFrameBuffer.read_color(... data=data). (T94202)
- Mesh: Add versioning in 3.0 for vertex normal refactor. (rBadd07576a090186dde7858bcb6e68f9cf059f902)
- Unity x Blender 3.0 Integration. (T95099)
Changed files in this update