Day of Dragons update for 26 January 2022

Hotfix 1.L.3.1

Build 8086681 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BETA HOTFIX 1.L.3.1

Server/Client Hotfix

  • Re-enabled Time of Day

