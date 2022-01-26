January 26th 2022 KP Shop Item Update

Hello Chasers!

Here are new premium items being added to KurtzPel on January 26th, 2022.

1. New ‘Season 11 Pass’ will be added

※ You can acquire the following items from Season 11 Pass: Officer Uniform Costume Accessory Random Cube, Officer Uniform Costume Outfit Select Cube, Supply Box (Officer Outfit), Character Appearance Change Ticket, Honor Guard Salute (Emote), Spinning Rifle (Emote), Gun Salute (Emote), (Emote), AP +50% Boost (1 Day), GP +50% Boost (1 Day), Radiant Magic Stone, Random Dye Cube, GP, AP







<Honor Guard Salute>



<Spinning Rifle>



<Gun Salute>

2. New ‘Supply Box (Officer Uniform)’ will be added

Open up the new Supply Box (Officer Uniform) for a chance to acquire the new majestic Officer Costumes (All Karma weapons included).

※ You can acquire the following items from Supply Box (Officer Uniform): Weapon Costume, Armor Costume, Accessory Costume, Dye, Magic Stone, Resurrection Stone, Potion, Special Enhancement Stone





<Officer Uniform (Female)>



<Officer Uniform (Male)>



<Officer’s Great Sword>



<Officer’s Longbow>



<Officer’s Staff>



<Officer’s Gauntlet>



<Officer’s Dual Sword>



<Officer’s Giant Hammer>



<Officer’s Orb>



<Officer’s Soul Scythe>



<Officer’s Elemental Burster>



<Officer’s Sword & Shield>



<Officer’s Kunai>



<Officer’s Double Glaive>



<Officer’s Rifle>