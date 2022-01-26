Ver. 3.5.6 Update

Hello everyone.
Ver. 3.5.6 is the last (before Apirl 1st.) update for 《Drifting : Weight of Feathers》.
Due to my hardware limitation, the newly listed 21:9 resolution is not fully tested. Among these 21:9 resolutions:
1792X768
2560×1080
3440×1440
I can only verify 1792X768 works correctly under window mode.
Please make sure your monitor supports the specified resolution before changing to 21:9 or set to full-screen mode.
《Drifting : Weight of Feathers》 real-time cinematic under 1792X768 window mode:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2731811458
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2731811570
Changed files in this update