《Drifting : Weight of Feathers》 update for 26 January 2022

Ver. 3.5.6 Update

Build 8086586

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone.

Ver. 3.5.6 is the last (before Apirl 1st.) update for 《Drifting : Weight of Feathers》.

Due to my hardware limitation, the newly listed 21:9 resolution is not fully tested. Among these 21:9 resolutions:

1792X768

2560×1080

3440×1440

I can only verify 1792X768 works correctly under window mode.

Please make sure your monitor supports the specified resolution before changing to 21:9 or set to full-screen mode.

《Drifting : Weight of Feathers》 real-time cinematic under 1792X768 window mode:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2731811458

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2731811570

