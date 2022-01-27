January update: let's start this year with a kick!

Hello Rustlers,
We're happy to welcome you into 2022! Due to this occasion, we have some bug fixes for you. And when I say "some", I mean quite a lot! You've provided us with a lot of priceless feedback since the last update. Thank you for supporting us all the way! It means a lot to us that you want to take your time and share your thoughts on the game with us.
Here's a list of fixes that you'll find in today's update:
- The automatic crossbow should work properly now :)
- Quest A Hero This City Deserves should be easier to complete now due to correcting information about the wanted level and Capitain Middle Age's behavior.
- Guy shouldn't be able to leave the playable area.
- You shouldn't be able to get on high stones on a horse now. Many object colliders were fixed.
- You cannot get blocked behind the stables in the second city's Army Camp.
- Water shouldn't disappear from the sea anymore.
- Texts in quest Witch, please should be set in the correct order.
- Guy won't be able to shoot Vinci's assistant with arquebus, before getting an objective.
- After getting into the tank, Guy shouldn't be seen running next to it.
- There shouldn't be any more problems with audio disappearing after mounting a horse.
- The Taxi mini-game was updated, and now you won't fail it due to knocking NPC down or getting chased by guards.
- During dialogue with Vin Guy cannot run around anymore.
- Minor changes of names used do describe specific game settings.
- There is an improved Japanese translation.
- There are also minor fixes to other translations that you've reported recently.
- You should be able to get a rematch at MMA. The activation circle should also work well.
- If you run the barrels over with your horse in the Science, peach quests, you will now fail the quest (there was a problem with progress blocking because of destroying barrels this way).
- You won't have trouble with losing the arquebus after failing the MurderFest with an arquebus as a mandatory weapon.
DLCs await you
Remember that both Rustler DLCs: Murder Madness and Vinci await you! And if you want to get a full package, you can do that by buying a bundle!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1628870/Rustler__Murder_Madness/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1628880/Rustler__Vinci/
May the horse be with you
Team Rustler
Changed files in this update