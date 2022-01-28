 Skip to content

COMPOUND update for 28 January 2022

HOTFIX & TRADING CARDS

Build 8086156 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

15 trading cards, 5 badge levels, a 'foil' badge, 3 profile backgrounds, and other COMPOUND themed Steam Community Items are now available, along with a new hotfix for a handful of obscure but major bugs / exploits found in the previous builds:

FIXED:

  • Added back the save lever / save indicator to HQ that was incorrectly removed from v0.5.29
  • Fixed a bug that would allow players to smuggle weapons out of the gun range when using the "Old Schooler" mutator
  • Fixed a bug that would make some weapons not appear correctly in saved / resumed runs

P.S. You may need to restart Steam for changes to take place. Please report any issues to the forums. You can always roll back to an older version in the BETAS tab under right-clicking COMPOUND and selecting Properties. Thank you for playing COMPOUND!

