HOTFIX & TRADING CARDS

15 trading cards, 5 badge levels, a 'foil' badge, 3 profile backgrounds, and other COMPOUND themed Steam Community Items are now available, along with a new hotfix for a handful of obscure but major bugs / exploits found in the previous builds:

FIXED:

Added back the save lever / save indicator to HQ that was incorrectly removed from v0.5.29

Fixed a bug that would allow players to smuggle weapons out of the gun range when using the "Old Schooler" mutator

Fixed a bug that would make some weapons not appear correctly in saved / resumed runs

P.S. You may need to restart Steam for changes to take place. Please report any issues to the forums. You can always roll back to an older version in the BETAS tab under right-clicking COMPOUND and selecting Properties. Thank you for playing COMPOUND!