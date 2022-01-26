Mortal Rite Version 0.4.10 - Playtest - Hotfix

Bugs:
- Doors after Heavy Fighter should now open. Again.
Camera:
- Height value tweaked
Characters - Animations:
- All hit reaction animations, death animations and attack animations have been updated to have better timing (this didn't make it for 0.4.9)
Characters - Dawksin
- 'Hunter's Assault' sound should be at the proper volume now.
Enemies - Sword Soldier
- Armor should now properly display on every spawn
Playtest Map:
- Regenerated collision on some assets that caused players to float on top of them
- Updated collision in some areas to prevent players from getting stuck
Known Issues:
- 'Hold' abilities are not learned properly when traveling to a new level.
- Order of abilities does not properly match the icons on the ability bar.
- 'Hold' abilities can be lost when going through a second run. The expected behavior is that any abilities that are acquired are kept through a session.
- Dawksin: 'Recall' does not work properly during multiplayer runs. From what we have seen only the Host has access to use 'Recall' after a certain point in the game.
