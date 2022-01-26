 Skip to content

Mortal Rite Playtest update for 26 January 2022

Mortal Rite Version 0.4.10 - Playtest - Hotfix

Build 8086065

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Doors after Heavy Fighter should now open. Again.

Camera:

  • Height value tweaked

Characters - Animations:

  • All hit reaction animations, death animations and attack animations have been updated to have better timing (this didn't make it for 0.4.9)

Characters - Dawksin

  • 'Hunter's Assault' sound should be at the proper volume now.

Enemies - Sword Soldier

  • Armor should now properly display on every spawn

Playtest Map:

  • Regenerated collision on some assets that caused players to float on top of them
  • Updated collision in some areas to prevent players from getting stuck

Known Issues:

  • 'Hold' abilities are not learned properly when traveling to a new level.
  • Order of abilities does not properly match the icons on the ability bar.
  • 'Hold' abilities can be lost when going through a second run. The expected behavior is that any abilities that are acquired are kept through a session.
  • Dawksin: 'Recall' does not work properly during multiplayer runs. From what we have seen only the Host has access to use 'Recall' after a certain point in the game.

Changed files in this update

Mortal Rite Playtest Content Depot 1656021
