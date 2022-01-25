Beta Patch 10_64: Testing The First Cell To Singularity Live Event!

Hello Beta Testers,

An important update for the simulation is approaching! It's been a while since our last update, and our team has been building up something truly unique to the Cells universe.

We need your help experimenting with these features so we can ensure the highest quality content possible before official release.

Features:

- Join in on the James Webb Space Telescope Live Event! Unlock new nodes on a limited-time tree, engage with an unfolding 3D model, and potentially earn a special badge.

- Zoom in closer on Celestial Bodies with improved camera tools.

- Check out more realistic lighting textures on Earth in the Beyond Garden.

- Follow along with an Astronomy Mission tutorial on Rank 2 of the Beyond!

- The Beyond rank progression now increases your Main Simulation production!

- Beyond balance and progression tweaks have been implemented.

- The Alpha Centauri Gold Achievement wasn't unlocking. We fixed this bug!

- Certain graphic shaders have been fixed.

- Translation fixes and improvements.

- Several bug fixes.

As we tighten the final screws of this next patch, we hope you find a couple new features that add to your simulated experience!

Let us know which new mechanics are your favorite, which you think need improvement, or if you have any additional ideas. We always look forward to your feedback!

Stay cellular,

~Lunch

HOW TO JOIN BETA

If you are interested in joining the public beta you will need to switch to the beta branch in the steam properties for this game.

