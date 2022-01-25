 Skip to content

LootLite update for 25 January 2022

LootLite Update 1.2.0 released

Build 8085831 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added new hero class: Scavenger.
  • Added new level.
  • Added new leaderboard: Best Time.

