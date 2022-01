Share · View all patches · Build 8085627 · Last edited 25 January 2022 – 22:52:09 UTC by Wendy

-Added missing werebear summon recipe to research table.

-Fixed items in vendors to not be sellable.

-Fixed landclaim being able to be access from lower floors.

-Added a no build zone in the dungeon/caves.

-Adjusted fish zone to drop fish more often.

-Updated mining book drop rate.

-Updated trees to no longer be climbable.

-Removed bed from player crafting to workbench crafting.

-Tweaked apple tree's texture.