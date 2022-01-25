Version 47 Hotfix

Greetings again Dredgers!

Some of these changes already rolled out yesterday, some will have rolled out by the time this has been posted!

EXP

Unfortunately the green EXP changes did not go down well, as it seems my play tests didn't quite give me correct info (since I habitually play human, I was getting more blue EXP). Also coupled with people's concerns about it introducing heavy RNG to levelling, I decided to revert the blue EXP change. However, you'll now need more blue and green EXP to level up. As compensation, you now get 2 skill points per level (Gloomp gets 3) so you should still be able to go through classes at the same speed as before!

Archery

Something I didn't have time for last patch, but Archery critical rolls now scale of INT instead of DEX. This make crits something you actually spec into, rather than a weird barely interacted with source of damage. As a result, face guard and spectacles were changed, along with headshot and perfect aim.

Critical hits in general now also work on the base damage of the weapon rather than a flat amount.

Having 10 DEX and 10 INT, gives you a 50% chance for +200% weapon damage (20)

Having 10 DEX and 20 INT gives you two 50% chances for +200% weapon damage each (20 x 2)

Having 20 DEX and 10 INT gives you a 25% chance for +200% weapon damage (40)

This is the same for melee attacks, just using DEX instead of INT.

Weapon Speed

You can now swing weapons up to 4x faster, assuming you have enough STR or DEX. For melee weapons, you need 3x STR in DEX for max swing speed. For bows you need 3x (DEX+INT) in STR for max shoot speed (due to INT being part of crit now).

Crafting

Crafting has been changed to DEX+INT instead of DEX&INT. So you won't need to dip into both stats if you don't want to. Hunger cost and the ability to give prefixes was removed from Food, Herbalist items and Keys. Hunger cost base is now 5 per material, capped at 50 (still gets reduced by STR+SPD+ENG).

Changelog:

As per usual, changelog is just a compilation of my #dev_logs on the discord, so it will not contain every single change unfortunately, but most of the major ones at least:

Visic enemies now wear clothes so you can tell what class they are.

Blue EXP now sticks around on the floor if you don't have space for it.

You can sell items by shift left clicking in the store.

Peddler no longer sells bad prefix items, and eventually sells much better items after many floors.

Items now display the value you can sell them for. If you're inspecting an item in the shop, it'll show the base value of the item instead so you can tell how much of a discount you're getting.

DEF no longer negates melee crits. (was meant to be removed ages ago when it was removed from range)

Arrow coatings are rubbed off when piercing an enemy, however flames will persist.

Perfect Aim now doubles your amount of crit rolls, instead of your crit chance.

Headshot 3rd Rank: "Each projectile critical roll has it's chance doubled. For 50% rolls, this guarantees they crit."

Furniture has half the health it had before to compensate for lower levels.

Scavenge now works like butcher so it always guarantees furniture you destroy drops items, and puts them directly in your inventory.

Quooz merchants can no longer sell masterwork quoozmade items, it will always be one or the other.

Merchants can no longer be spoken to through walls.

Peddler doesn't spawn if you're playing Gloomp or Gardule.

You now get default starting equipment instead of 2 gems if you're playing Gloomp or Gardule.

Undead who run out of energy now reward EXP.

Splinter arrows now seek and retain fire if the original arrow had it.

Sandin nerfed to 4 stats per level, since with 5 it was really easy for them to hit the 20 CON threshold. It might still be too easy but we'll see.

Items of binding can now be removed from dead corpses.

Items can no longer be identified by putting them on dead corpses. (Putting them on allies to identify still works fine)

First enemy of floor 1 is now always a slime, and the rest of the enemies on floor 1 aren't. (Unless a Slimegirl spawns)

Rapiers are now 25% STR and DEX, to account for attack speed changes.

Knives attack half as slowly, to account for attack speed changes. As compensation they now get double crit damage.

Enemy vision radius has been shortened to what it used to be.

Wands now have 50% STR scaling.

Wooden weapons now have to hit torches 10 times before become aflame. This is to prevent enemies from instantly getting lit weapons on early floors.

That should be it for the moment, sorry for the issues caused by the previous update!

Hopefully next time you hear from me, I'll have a new boss battle for you to tackle :D