MAJOR UPTADE

BUGS FIXED

1- Fixed the bug of Chinese language option.

2- Fixed the mouse cursor error in the game.

3- Fixed the error that the voice key was active on the first login.

4- The loudness of some sounds in the game has been fixed.

5- The problem that Steam user images are displayed in the game lobby has been fixed.

UPDATES AND INNOVATIONS

1- 2k and 4k screen resolution support was brought to the game.

2- Screen mode (window, bordered and full screen) features have been brought to the game.

3- (Full controller support has arrived) Full Game controller (joystick) support has been added throughout the menu and the game.

4- More than one cart for transporting goods has been added to the game.

5- The ability to turn on and off friendly fire has been added.

6- 3 difficulty levels have been added to the game as easy, normal and hard.

7- Character selection warning message (HUD) has been added.

8- Warning message (HUD) when the weapon is broken has been brought.

9- Minimum 4 players rule has been introduced.

10- Item transport speed has been updated. Increased overall walking speed throughout the entire game.

11- Running energy has been increased.

12- Zombie spawn numbers and times have been updated.

13- The balance of power between the killer and the survivor has been improved.

14- The feature of choosing killer or survivor has been introduced.

15- Small warning messages (HUD) showing many features in the game have been added.

16- Messages (HUD) showing the features of secondary and support equipment have been added..