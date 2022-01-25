Update v 0.2.6

Player can now catch and ride some critters. See NOTE below.

Fix for critters not attacking while riding.

Fix for Hunter Mode setting not saving.

Change Croc model ( This model more closely resembles the saltwater croc ).

Fix for Croc in East creek.

Fix for Croc with Hunter mode.

Increase Croc bounty.

Add fine warning if you kill cattle.

Tweak difficulty for Contact job.

Minor landscape fixes.

NOTE : Most larger critters can be ridden if you can catch them, but they cannot be caught while they are attacking. Currently critters that jump while moving cannot be caught. Critters can ‘buck’ you off and playing in Hunter mode increases the chance of staying on. Critters cannot be controlled when riding but it is intended that future updates will allow some control when in Hunter mode. Catching faster critters requires the use of Stam Elixirs. This feature is in very early testing and the ability to catch and ride critters may have unknown gameplay consequences!

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.