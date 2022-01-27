 Skip to content

The Abandoned update for 27 January 2022

Version 1.5 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.5 Update Notes

New Features:

  • New inventory UI will display keys and items as you pick them up.

  • A Flashlight ability has been added. You can find the Flashlight in the beginning of the game. It will default to the Left Mouse click (or Left trigger on a controller) and can be customized in the controls menu.



(Shown with Darkness Level set to Full.)

  • Added the option to disable the enemies if you just want to play a quick escape room type game. It gives you another option to customize your gaming experience.

Bug Fixes

  • The Title Menu music volume will update in real-time as you adjust the setting.

