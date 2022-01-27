Version 1.5 Update Notes
New Features:
- New inventory UI will display keys and items as you pick them up.
- A Flashlight ability has been added. You can find the Flashlight in the beginning of the game. It will default to the Left Mouse click (or Left trigger on a controller) and can be customized in the controls menu.
(Shown with Darkness Level set to Full.)
- Added the option to disable the enemies if you just want to play a quick escape room type game. It gives you another option to customize your gaming experience.
Bug Fixes
- The Title Menu music volume will update in real-time as you adjust the setting.
