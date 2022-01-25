v0.0.26 server refactoring

TL;DR Developing Skullborn has definitely been a learning process. There will be some updates like this that are not super fun for you guys but making these changes in important for the game's long term. There will be many exciting and fun updates in the future I promise 😊

The long boring technical details:

I'm using a database management system called Entity Framework (EF) on the server to manage the database. I'm using a PostgresQL database but EF adds a layer in between the code and the database and offers a more structured approach to handling the way that data is saved and retrieved from the database. As well as handles the nuances of database migrations, table relationships, etc. The problem is that I've been using EF wrong for a very long time. (Specifically EF related classes are only meant to be used short term but I was using them to keep track of live data) At first I didn't realize it but I was running into a ton of issues with EF's change tracking system. So as a bandaid I started writing to the database using straight SQL. Which kinda sucks and takes longer than just using EF. And I did that for a long time. Now I understand how to properly use EF but in order to transition the code to use EF correctly I need to change a ton of code. This update is a major step in that direction but the work isn't entirely done.