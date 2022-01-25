 Skip to content

Lost scavenger update for 25 January 2022

Hotfix #4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, guys! Today's hotfix is little more than usual, there was a lot of work. In addition to fixing bugs and some changes, a normal (at least compared to the previous one) English localization of random quests has been added. Regarding problems and questions in localization, please also report in our discord.

  • Fixed errors in saves
  • Added the ability to adjust the font size
  • Fixed display of chances when opening and hacking static objects
  • Fixed a bug that made impossible to craft items with severe damage of hands
  • Fixed a bug that made impossible to craft a leather bag and a raft
  • Object rotation system is redesigned
  • Fixed a bug that allowed to continue the game after death in battle
  • Fixed a bug that did not display methods of wound treatment
  • Fixed the imposition of wounds in battle
  • The presence of mandatory perks for making arrows and some weapons is removed
  • The amount of slag in one stack has been increased to 500
  • The degree of bite wounds appeared
  • Removed the loss of extra items from enemies
  • Removed the information about checks in the quest panel
  • Fixed a bug in displaying the number of items found during the search
  • Fixed and added a "Soothing decoction" item
  • Fixed a bug with calculating armor from clothes that are not in their slots
  • Fixed visual display of armor and thermal insulation
  • Fixed the thermal insulation values of all gloves
  • Fixed visual display of the text quest panel
  • Fixed a bug that does not allow you to sleep in a hex within Hunters Brotherhood camp
  • Fixes in English localization
  • Fixed permanent loss of balance during a strong impact
  • Removed the dropout of weapons for the initial task of the hunter in the English localization
  • Added recipes for fabric bags and various clothes

Added fixes to quests:

  • At the gate
  • Contrast shower
  • Family ties
  • Medical consultation
  • Bear trap
  • Social adaptation
  • Conversation with a doctor
  • Conversation with a dealer
  • Let's get to know the chef
  • Suicide Mission
  • Getter
  • Rapers

Changed files in this update

