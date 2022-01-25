Hello, guys! Today's hotfix is little more than usual, there was a lot of work. In addition to fixing bugs and some changes, a normal (at least compared to the previous one) English localization of random quests has been added. Regarding problems and questions in localization, please also report in our discord.
- Fixed errors in saves
- Added the ability to adjust the font size
- Fixed display of chances when opening and hacking static objects
- Fixed a bug that made impossible to craft items with severe damage of hands
- Fixed a bug that made impossible to craft a leather bag and a raft
- Object rotation system is redesigned
- Fixed a bug that allowed to continue the game after death in battle
- Fixed a bug that did not display methods of wound treatment
- Fixed the imposition of wounds in battle
- The presence of mandatory perks for making arrows and some weapons is removed
- The amount of slag in one stack has been increased to 500
- The degree of bite wounds appeared
- Removed the loss of extra items from enemies
- Removed the information about checks in the quest panel
- Fixed a bug in displaying the number of items found during the search
- Fixed and added a "Soothing decoction" item
- Fixed a bug with calculating armor from clothes that are not in their slots
- Fixed visual display of armor and thermal insulation
- Fixed the thermal insulation values of all gloves
- Fixed visual display of the text quest panel
- Fixed a bug that does not allow you to sleep in a hex within Hunters Brotherhood camp
- Fixes in English localization
- Fixed permanent loss of balance during a strong impact
- Removed the dropout of weapons for the initial task of the hunter in the English localization
- Added recipes for fabric bags and various clothes
Added fixes to quests:
- At the gate
- Contrast shower
- Family ties
- Medical consultation
- Bear trap
- Social adaptation
- Conversation with a doctor
- Conversation with a dealer
- Let's get to know the chef
- Suicide Mission
- Getter
- Rapers
