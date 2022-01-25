Share · View all patches · Build 8084797 · Last edited 25 January 2022 – 19:52:09 UTC by Wendy

🔹Each map has received an environment overhaul. Each map features a major biome, and 2 sub-biomes all with variations on their environmental asset usage and distribution.

🔹A lot of the vegetation models have been replaced with new models.

🔹The Prairie map has been added to the game.

🔹The ocean's water is all new and features underwater rendering including depth-based shading, the deeper you go the darker it gets.

🔹Dinosaurs, vegetation, and objects were 10 times too large. This was throwing off distance calculations for all sorts of features. This has been corrected and many adjustments have been made to accommodate this change in size.

🔹Now, most of the time, smaller dinosaurs shouldn't push larger dinosaurs around.

🔹Some improvements to the nest-based dinosaur spawner have been made to improve herd/family spawning.

🔹Some improvements to the biome-based dinosaur spawner have been made.

🔹Dinosaur footstep sound frequency has been reduced.

🔹Dinosaur call sound frequency has been reduced.

🔹A new custom resource spawning system has been implemented for spawning edible fish, plants, and trees during runtime.

🔹Archelon land speed has increased by 30%.

🔹Megalodon's extremely quick speed has been fixed.

🔹Megalodon's swimming animations no longer adds to its movement speed.

🔹Dinosaur overhead healthbars can now be seen from twice as far when enabled.

🔹Edible trees now have more food on them.

🔹You can now change the game's starting map in the Game Options. Use this in case the memory is too high after switching from the starting map to your map of choice or if you just want to get into your favorite map quicker.

🔹Rain particles are no longer generated when the camera is underwater.