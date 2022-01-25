Aquamarine v1.0.3 Now Live!

After another few days of feedback and bug report collecting, we've just published Aquamarine's most substantial update yet with v1.0.3. This latest version includes a number of major bug fixes, changes to some core mechanics, balance tweaks for resources and difficulty, and more. Check out the full list below.

v1.0.3 Patch Notes

Fixed issues with incorrect text spacing during the tutorial and other pod dialog

Fixed issues with the wrong text displaying in tutorial messages

Fixed issues with buttons being usable at wrong times during the tutorial

Changed long-range engine mechanics: Function can now be used anywhere on the map at any time

Added a prompt during the tutorial to learn how to repair your pod, also modified repair costs according to difficulty

Boosted starting energy values for pod's fuel and hull, which vary depending on difficulty

Pod now automatically recharges hull with gem reserves after reaching zero during player turn

Recharging your pod after it breaks now also gives you three upgrade charges

Fixed issues with selecting map locations and confirming travel in the fast travel menu

Added a hint dialog for a puzzle in the second area

Fixed an issue with shifting depth in certain sections of the second area

Fixed a bug causing softlocks while camping

Fixed issues with certain upgrade animations

Fixed a bug causing crashes due to game assets missing on some computers

Intro screen and cutscene now replay when restarting

Various visual updates & polish

Those are our major fixes for this update. If you find anything else, let us know in the Aquamarine Discord! We're also chatting over hints and tips for anyone who is stumped on a puzzle, or just looking for pointers on how to navigate this alien ocean.

Til next update!

🌊👁🌐

- Team Moebial