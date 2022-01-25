Aquamarine v1.0.3 Now Live!

After another few days of feedback and bug report collecting, we've just published Aquamarine's most substantial update yet with v1.0.3. This latest version includes a number of major bug fixes, changes to some core mechanics, balance tweaks for resources and difficulty, and more. Check out the full list below.
v1.0.3 Patch Notes
Fixed issues with incorrect text spacing during the tutorial and other pod dialog
- Fixed issues with the wrong text displaying in tutorial messages
- Fixed issues with buttons being usable at wrong times during the tutorial
- Changed long-range engine mechanics: Function can now be used anywhere on the map at any time
- Added a prompt during the tutorial to learn how to repair your pod, also modified repair costs according to difficulty
- Boosted starting energy values for pod's fuel and hull, which vary depending on difficulty
- Pod now automatically recharges hull with gem reserves after reaching zero during player turn
- Recharging your pod after it breaks now also gives you three upgrade charges
- Fixed issues with selecting map locations and confirming travel in the fast travel menu
- Added a hint dialog for a puzzle in the second area
- Fixed an issue with shifting depth in certain sections of the second area
- Fixed a bug causing softlocks while camping
- Fixed issues with certain upgrade animations
- Fixed a bug causing crashes due to game assets missing on some computers
- Intro screen and cutscene now replay when restarting
- Various visual updates & polish
Those are our major fixes for this update. If you find anything else, let us know in the Aquamarine Discord! We're also chatting over hints and tips for anyone who is stumped on a puzzle, or just looking for pointers on how to navigate this alien ocean.
Til next update!
🌊👁🌐
- Team Moebial
