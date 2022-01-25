Game patch 1.3.16

Hey folks!
This update does a bunch of things for the modding side of things. The changes done in this game version should allow for more mod variety.
Version 1.3.16:
- (MODDING) added new flag to sound registration: noPitchShift - prevents the sound from having it's pitch changed by the game
- (MODDING) added shader texture coordinates pre-process method
- (MODDING) added new event: game.EVENTS.PLAYER_SET - fired when a player object is created and set as active
- (MODDING) added new method - getGameFrameTime() - returns the time between frames while the game is active, returns 0 if the game is paused (ie. pause menu)
- (MODDING) it is now possible to save and load mod-specific user preferences
- (MODDING) it is now possible to add new controls to the options menu via mods
- (MODDING) preventing crashes in the savegame load menu when a savefile was created with some mutator that we no longer have
- (MODDING) exposed the gibGenerator class to mod environments
- (MODDING) the base_weapon:createBullet method now returns the created bullet instance
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed objective setup tab having incorrect icons for moving objectives up/down
Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!
You can also join the official Discord server!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
Changed files in this update