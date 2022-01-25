Game patch 1.3.16

Share · View all patches · Build 8084756 · Last edited 25 January 2022 – 19:46:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This update does a bunch of things for the modding side of things. The changes done in this game version should allow for more mod variety.

Version 1.3.16:

(MODDING) added new flag to sound registration: noPitchShift - prevents the sound from having it's pitch changed by the game

(MODDING) added shader texture coordinates pre-process method

(MODDING) added new event: game.EVENTS.PLAYER_SET - fired when a player object is created and set as active

(MODDING) added new method - getGameFrameTime() - returns the time between frames while the game is active, returns 0 if the game is paused (ie. pause menu)

(MODDING) it is now possible to save and load mod-specific user preferences

(MODDING) it is now possible to add new controls to the options menu via mods

(MODDING) preventing crashes in the savegame load menu when a savefile was created with some mutator that we no longer have

(MODDING) exposed the gibGenerator class to mod environments

(MODDING) the base_weapon:createBullet method now returns the created bullet instance

(MAP EDITOR) fixed objective setup tab having incorrect icons for moving objectives up/down

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!