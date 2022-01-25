Bread Physics Update!

Another year, another update. You can now pick up and throw bread.
I re-architected the VR pawn to support physics interactions. This means your virtual hands collide with objects and you can interact with physics objects, like bread and doors, in a more realistic manner. This kind of interaction system is much more complicated to implement so expect glitches and bugs. Also, I haven't been able to test it adequately on Oculus gear. Please provide feedback on your experience in the discussions or Discord.
- The VR pawn was re-architected to support physics-based interactions. No more ghost hands clipping into objects.
- VR users can now pick up or throw bread using the trigger.
- FP users have basic pick up and drop abilities using the left mouse button.
- VR users can interact with doors by grabbing the handle or pushing or pulling them with their hands.
- Random small bug fixes.
Changed files in this update