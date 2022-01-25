Bread Physics Update!

Another year, another update. You can now pick up and throw bread.

I re-architected the VR pawn to support physics interactions. This means your virtual hands collide with objects and you can interact with physics objects, like bread and doors, in a more realistic manner. This kind of interaction system is much more complicated to implement so expect glitches and bugs. Also, I haven't been able to test it adequately on Oculus gear. Please provide feedback on your experience in the discussions or Discord.