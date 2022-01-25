 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Endless Becoming - Apartment update for 25 January 2022

Bread Physics Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8084541 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another year, another update. You can now pick up and throw bread.

I re-architected the VR pawn to support physics interactions. This means your virtual hands collide with objects and you can interact with physics objects, like bread and doors, in a more realistic manner. This kind of interaction system is much more complicated to implement so expect glitches and bugs. Also, I haven't been able to test it adequately on Oculus gear. Please provide feedback on your experience in the discussions or Discord.

  • The VR pawn was re-architected to support physics-based interactions. No more ghost hands clipping into objects.
  • VR users can now pick up or throw bread using the trigger.
  • FP users have basic pick up and drop abilities using the left mouse button.
  • VR users can interact with doors by grabbing the handle or pushing or pulling them with their hands.
  • Random small bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Song Rooms MacOS Depot 1669162
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.