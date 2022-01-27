Hotfix - v1.1.4

- Modified the encounter in the quest Ambiorix’s Warning:
- Fixed an issue with the encounter not completing if players manage to kill all the enemies during the encounter.
- Cativolcus now places a Rally banner at the start of the fight.
- A Charger and Arsonist have been added to Cativolcus’ team.
- Adjusted the level of the enemies in the encounter slightly.
- If you lose the encounter, all injuries will be cleared when you wake up later.
Fixed an issue where characters who are hurt during the Rome Sweet Rome quest will still be injured after the 5 year jump at the start of the Message From Lucullus quest. They will now be healed.
When using the Twitch extension, the nameplates for the characters will now be colored based on whether they are allies (green), enemies (red), or neutral (grey). The name plates will also fade out a bit if the character is defeated.
Fixed an issue with Afrorum legion not pathing correctly in the Gaul region.
Fixed an issue where Centurions could be hired for the Afrorum legion in Gaul when the Legion Afrorum was not available.
Fixed an issue where a barrel was blocking a ladder on the Mountain Village instance.
Improved game stability (crashes).
Fixed an issue where Deianeira was appearing in sections of Rome when she was not supposed to (based on story decisions).
Fixed a hex issue on Cliff Pass Overlook that could cause the player to get stuck if their own character happens to be standing on this hex when combat ends.
Fixed an issue where characters would “RAAAAAAAHHHHHH” every time enemies move from retargeting when using the Twitch extension.
Added some refund functionality to the Twitch extension:
a. You will be refunded if you try to apply a status effect when that effect is already applied.
b. You will be refunded when you try to heal a character at full health.
