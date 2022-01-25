- Middle mouse button can now be used to access the map.
- Combat Ability icon has been replaced.
- Skill gains while in town, during encounters, or while excavating will now be shown upon leaving.
- Promising locations for new towns are now shown on the map, so long as the same character has visited the location before. Visits from the before the patch were not recorded.
- If a new character's Scouting skill is sufficiently high, they will know about the location of one or two excavation locations from the start.
- Schemes that grant progress for settling new towns have been buffed almost across the board.
- Knowing experience from encounters has been slightly reduced.
- A character that has visited all towns on the map will now gain a new trait that doubles the chance of gaining trophies from hostile encounters.
- Fixed a bug where the names of unlocked units would stop showing up.
Desolation Tycoon update for 25 January 2022
v1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update