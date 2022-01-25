 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Desolation Tycoon update for 25 January 2022

v1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8084434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Middle mouse button can now be used to access the map.
  • Combat Ability icon has been replaced.
  • Skill gains while in town, during encounters, or while excavating will now be shown upon leaving.
  • Promising locations for new towns are now shown on the map, so long as the same character has visited the location before. Visits from the before the patch were not recorded.
  • If a new character's Scouting skill is sufficiently high, they will know about the location of one or two excavation locations from the start.
  • Schemes that grant progress for settling new towns have been buffed almost across the board.
  • Knowing experience from encounters has been slightly reduced.
  • A character that has visited all towns on the map will now gain a new trait that doubles the chance of gaining trophies from hostile encounters.
  • Fixed a bug where the names of unlocked units would stop showing up.

Changed files in this update

Desolation Tycoon Content Depot 1712891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.