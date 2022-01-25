 Skip to content

Nova Drift update for 25 January 2022

Version 0.32.32 : Early Game Difficulty Curve Hotfix

Build 8084431

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • We tuned the exp curve to be slightly more like to the old one, which means a few more level ups during early game. I believe this small change makes quite a big difference to the new-player experience, which can be a bit exp starved due to the relatively low enemy quantity.

  • Many of the more dangerous things that dynamic waves does are now gated behind the Challenge Mode: Elite Enemy, instead of being in the "core" experience.

  • The new enemies introduced in Enemies 2.0, which tend to be tougher and more dangerous, are also introduced later if the Elite Enemy Challenge Mode is not turned on.

  • Several of the more dangerous enemies introduced in the previous update have had their difficulty tuned in such a way that allows slower and less "glass-cannon" builds to deal with them.

  • Many other small changes have been made to enemies that tend to be dangerous to new players, for instance, enemies that attack using beam weapons are now easier to escape.

