We tuned the exp curve to be slightly more like to the old one, which means a few more level ups during early game. I believe this small change makes quite a big difference to the new-player experience, which can be a bit exp starved due to the relatively low enemy quantity.
Many of the more dangerous things that dynamic waves does are now gated behind the Challenge Mode: Elite Enemy, instead of being in the "core" experience.
The new enemies introduced in Enemies 2.0, which tend to be tougher and more dangerous, are also introduced later if the Elite Enemy Challenge Mode is not turned on.
Several of the more dangerous enemies introduced in the previous update have had their difficulty tuned in such a way that allows slower and less "glass-cannon" builds to deal with them.
Many other small changes have been made to enemies that tend to be dangerous to new players, for instance, enemies that attack using beam weapons are now easier to escape.
Nova Drift update for 25 January 2022
Version 0.32.32 : Early Game Difficulty Curve Hotfix
