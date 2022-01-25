 Skip to content

VTOL VR update for 25 January 2022

Patch v1.3.5

Patch v1.3.5 · Build 8084421

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a "network routine crash" for players who do not own the AH-94 and are trying to play the multiplayer Airshow/Free Flight mission with AH-94 owners.

As with previous updates, please expect to see "Invalid Version" prompts when attempting to join existing lobbies that are still running on the previous version.

Multiplayer  
- Fixed: multiplayer crash for non-AH-94 owners in missions where AH-94 is present  
- Completely removed password authentication from lobby chat system  
- Fixed: jittering carrier when far away from host  
F-45A  
- Fixed: AGM-145 and GBU-53 were not available in singleplayer quickflight missions  
- Fixed: couldn't send GPS coordinates when selecting a stationary player on TSD

