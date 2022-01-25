Patch v1.3.5

This patch fixes a "network routine crash" for players who do not own the AH-94 and are trying to play the multiplayer Airshow/Free Flight mission with AH-94 owners.
As with previous updates, please expect to see "Invalid Version" prompts when attempting to join existing lobbies that are still running on the previous version.
Multiplayer
- Fixed: multiplayer crash for non-AH-94 owners in missions where AH-94 is present
- Completely removed password authentication from lobby chat system
- Fixed: jittering carrier when far away from host
F-45A
- Fixed: AGM-145 and GBU-53 were not available in singleplayer quickflight missions
- Fixed: couldn't send GPS coordinates when selecting a stationary player on TSD
Changed files in this update