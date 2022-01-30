Into Oblivion - Version 2.1 Update

Hey, anonymous alcoholics! Today we are pushing the version 2.1 update which adds a ton of new stuff like critical "hit" drinks, new item cards, new achievements, and more. There are also big changes to the interface for hosting, change in multiplayer betting, massive changes to the HUD with animations and various tool-tips for, well, everything. Not to mention a host of fixes for different issue.
The next big update will be the DLC update which adds more content to the Private Reserve DLC and updates the existing content graphically, as well as some more fixes to the main game. There are also Steam Point Shop items coming soon too.
For those of you who are curious, here is the official change log:
Version 2.1 Update
- Added: lobby icon, name, and match type to the ready board in lobby
- Added: a bit more polish (additional graphics, extra animations, etc.)
- Added: support of OSX / Mac computers
- Added: Top Shelf and The Sobering modes to single-player
- Added: the Shady Merchant now describes the items
- Added: more vomit
- Added: purchase confirmation to the shop items
- Added: new item card: Reverse swaps back if opponent swaps drinks, gives damage penalty if not
- Added: new item card: Antacid, negates all health damage of this drink
- Added: new item card: Toast, negates all drunk damage of this drink
- Added: new item card: Cheese Curd, negates all liver damage of this drink
- Added: hover-over details for HUD statistics
- Added: audio and video options to the pause menu
- Added: hover-over for status effects in drink list to tell what they do
- Added: randomize button in drink (swap, serve) controls for maximum confusion
- Added: tabs to drink book; can sort by all, health, liver, drunk, or status drinks
- Added: sub-banner on game over to better explain who won and why
- Added: brewing a drink for the first time triggers a notification
- Added: critical "hit" drinks, anything under -15 health / liver damage or over 15 drunk damage causes temporary -3 max to that stat
- Added: three new achievements: Critical Hit, Back At Ya, High Noon
- Added: ability to set number of rounds in the lobby
- Added: ability to change the type of lobby to public, private, friends only, invisible
- Changed: spacing on loyalty cards so their titles are fully visible
- Changed: minor corrections to half-time text
- Changed: upgraded some more graphics
- Changed: moved active dealer message to icons and hover-over at top of HUD
- Changed: betting interface to have more clear amount errors
- Changed: message box can now be toggled and changes for multiplayer, tutorial, and singleplayer
- Changed: multiplayer betting now more compact like singleplayer
- Changed: drink book now shows the amount of items needed for unknown drink
- Changed: how drink book shows known drinks, with hover-over and animations
- Changed: made various button un-interactable when going back to a previous menu
- Changed: drink data and effect is now sticks until the round ends
- Changed: drink book locked when there are no cards dealt
- Changed: sound / music level sliders to range from -60 to 0
- Changed: separated dice tray in half-time, added more clear context of dice
- Changed: improved bot logic in half-time mini-game
- Changed: sliders are now visually improved
- Changed: in-game chat has reverted to speech bubbles from text area on cardboard box
- Changed: how the foreground box is laid out
- Changed: upgraded (maybe) the bot's logic
- Fixed: being able to play against locked bots
- Fixed: bet amount not showing up in multiplayer
- Fixed: chat log being slightly off center
- Fixed: correct version number not being shown (geez)
- Fixed: issue where some craftable drinks didn't show up as craftable
- Fixed: dice moving to incorrect spots when player 2 does bottoms
- Fixed: betting interface buttons being interactable before animation was done
- Fixed: purchased permanent upgrades showing the right item in a match
- Fixed: both snow globes not playing in multiplayer
- Fixed: St. Patrick's Day and Easter related achievements not firing correctly
- Fixed: St. Patrick's Day and Easter related drinks not functioning
- Fixed: condition where both players in multiplayer die but it doesn't count as a tie
- Fixed: player not getting "ready board" in lobby until both players are loaded
- Removed: some unused assets
Changed files in this update