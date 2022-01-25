 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

---Red---Tether--> update for 25 January 2022

Red Tether Version 1.006 (Launch)

Share · View all patches · Build 8084390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments/Balancing

  • Picking up health while at max now grants improvised armor that acts like regular health, but is lost on zone transit
  • Reaching 3 hearts of improvised armor converts them into a single filled heart container
  • Ship 3 unlock now requires filled heart containers instead of just increasing your max
  • Increased damage ticks enemies receive from burning (3 --> 4)
  • Buffer Tanks: now grants a filled heart container (instead of empty one)
  • Punishment System: max shield bonus increased (20% --> 25%)
  • Silker Refit: shield penalty per sacrifice reduced (20% --> 15%)
  • Background color option now also affects color change during heart damage invincibility
  • Slightly increased collider size on most debris
  • Increased health drop rate (in terms of how health drop chance gets reduced after health is droped, -100% --> -50%)
  • Ripping upgrades now delays wave spawns and picking up upgrades resets the delay, reducing situations in which you would get pressured before picking up your tech
  • Elite Destroyers: Increased delay between jump position marking and actual tac-jump (1.5s --> 2s)
  • Elite Destroyers: Brawler Custom now carries hardlight horn instead of shock spire; also has more specific target text now
  • Elite Destroyers: Brawler Custom melee projectors go on cooldown when jumping
  • Elite Destroyers: Arbalest Custom A now carries regular PDC instead of ultra variant
  • Planet Killer Asteroid now calls in the big guns if you manage to use up all asteroid ammo without destroying the big rock itself
  • Advai has a couple new tips in store

Fixes

  • Removed pitch change from reel sfx (potential crash cause on a small portion of systems)
  • Fixed float text from harpoon impact effects not being displayed at harpoon position
  • Added some safeguards to revert endless target text glitching (source yet unknown)
  • Added fallback for situations when the game fails to spawn a boss in wave 20 (cause yet unknown)
  • Fixed top speed limit taking effect even when boosting counter-directional to your inertia, leading to occasional uncontrollable drift
  • Fixed screenshake option not taking effect
  • Fixed player still having collision and taking damage after ship destruction (?)
  • Fixed optical flare from datasheets sometimes remaining in scene after transit (?)
  • Fixed some potential problems when multiple reinforcement marks exist simultaneously

Known issues:

-Turns out some controller models use axis combinations not currently supported by the game. To accommodate this, I'll be switching to a system that lets you bind left/right and up/down axis separately, hopefully with the next patch.

-Chainlinker sometimes doesn’t work after loading from a save (?)

-Items sometimes don't show up on the pause screen (circumstances yet unknown)

-Fuel spills rarely don't get removed after burning, or never ignite (cause yet unknown)

-Pause rarely has the game continue in the background until paused again (cause yet unknown)

Changed files in this update

Red Tether Content Windows Depot 1714081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.