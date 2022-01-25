Red Tether Version 1.006 (Launch)

Adjustments/Balancing
- Picking up health while at max now grants improvised armor that acts like regular health, but is lost on zone transit
- Reaching 3 hearts of improvised armor converts them into a single filled heart container
- Ship 3 unlock now requires filled heart containers instead of just increasing your max
- Increased damage ticks enemies receive from burning (3 --> 4)
- Buffer Tanks: now grants a filled heart container (instead of empty one)
- Punishment System: max shield bonus increased (20% --> 25%)
- Silker Refit: shield penalty per sacrifice reduced (20% --> 15%)
- Background color option now also affects color change during heart damage invincibility
- Slightly increased collider size on most debris
- Increased health drop rate (in terms of how health drop chance gets reduced after health is droped, -100% --> -50%)
- Ripping upgrades now delays wave spawns and picking up upgrades resets the delay, reducing situations in which you would get pressured before picking up your tech
- Elite Destroyers: Increased delay between jump position marking and actual tac-jump (1.5s --> 2s)
- Elite Destroyers: Brawler Custom now carries hardlight horn instead of shock spire; also has more specific target text now
- Elite Destroyers: Brawler Custom melee projectors go on cooldown when jumping
- Elite Destroyers: Arbalest Custom A now carries regular PDC instead of ultra variant
- Planet Killer Asteroid now calls in the big guns if you manage to use up all asteroid ammo without destroying the big rock itself
- Advai has a couple new tips in store
Fixes
- Removed pitch change from reel sfx (potential crash cause on a small portion of systems)
- Fixed float text from harpoon impact effects not being displayed at harpoon position
- Added some safeguards to revert endless target text glitching (source yet unknown)
- Added fallback for situations when the game fails to spawn a boss in wave 20 (cause yet unknown)
- Fixed top speed limit taking effect even when boosting counter-directional to your inertia, leading to occasional uncontrollable drift
- Fixed screenshake option not taking effect
- Fixed player still having collision and taking damage after ship destruction (?)
- Fixed optical flare from datasheets sometimes remaining in scene after transit (?)
- Fixed some potential problems when multiple reinforcement marks exist simultaneously
Known issues:
-Turns out some controller models use axis combinations not currently supported by the game. To accommodate this, I'll be switching to a system that lets you bind left/right and up/down axis separately, hopefully with the next patch.
-Chainlinker sometimes doesn’t work after loading from a save (?)
-Items sometimes don't show up on the pause screen (circumstances yet unknown)
-Fuel spills rarely don't get removed after burning, or never ignite (cause yet unknown)
-Pause rarely has the game continue in the background until paused again (cause yet unknown)
Changed files in this update