World Titans War update for 25 January 2022

WTW - Update V0.1.23.01.34

Build 8084222 · Last edited 25 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed bug that when a player left a clan, he still seeing the clan's players on the map
  • Fixed bug that prevented clan leader to eject members.
  • Fixed bug that caused the civilian store to not save and it was clear after a reboot.
  • Resolved chat problems, 3 channels have been incorporated (Global, Guild and Proximity). When there is a message, the player will receive a notification on the HUD.
  • Fixed issue that prevented a squad leader from building the rally point.
  • Solved the problem that when spawning for the first time as a military, the flags to conquer were not seen.
  • Solved the problem with the selection of roles and weapons in the army.
  • Fixed issue causing character to twist after launching a bombing.
  • Fixed issue preventing a squad leader from eject a member.

  • Adjusted spawn chances on water loot.
  • The boxes with the dead player's loot and weapons will disappear after 30 minutes.
  • Objects dropped on the ground will disappear after 10 minutes.
  • Modification of bomber permits, only the army commander will be able to launch a bombardment.

