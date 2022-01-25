WTW - Update V0.1.23.01.34

- Fixed bug that when a player left a clan, he still seeing the clan's players on the map
- Fixed bug that prevented clan leader to eject members.
- Fixed bug that caused the civilian store to not save and it was clear after a reboot.
- Resolved chat problems, 3 channels have been incorporated (Global, Guild and Proximity). When there is a message, the player will receive a notification on the HUD.
- Fixed issue that prevented a squad leader from building the rally point.
- Solved the problem that when spawning for the first time as a military, the flags to conquer were not seen.
- Solved the problem with the selection of roles and weapons in the army.
- Fixed issue causing character to twist after launching a bombing.
- Fixed issue preventing a squad leader from eject a member.
- Adjusted spawn chances on water loot.
- The boxes with the dead player's loot and weapons will disappear after 30 minutes.
- Objects dropped on the ground will disappear after 10 minutes.
- Modification of bomber permits, only the army commander will be able to launch a bombardment.
Changed files in this update