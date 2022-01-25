 Skip to content

Energy Island Corp. update for 25 January 2022

Small update 1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello !

Here is a new small update to fix some bugs :

  • Fixed the bug with "all campaign finished" achievement that didn't activate. If you finished the campaign, it should activate during the next launch. (Thanks to me_maikey)
  • Fixed a typo on upgrade for some buildings, it was written kWh instead of kW. (Thanks to RouqueMoute)
  • Some Enhancement in the performances on late games during the day (it was freezing every 10 ingame minutes on some heavy map for me)

I'm really sorry for the annoying bugs in the game. Don't hesitate to send bug reports, you can contact me on Discord ( https://discord.gg/RxWUwnmTAg ), on the Steam forums of the game, on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SpirkopGames ) or by email : sebastien -AT- spirkop.com.

Have fun,

Sébastien.

