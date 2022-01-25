Fire & Steel v1.1.1 - Changelog
Accessibility
- Fire & Steel is now available in Germany as well!
- An objective title is displayed on level beginnings to help give direction.
- After a minute of having not ever used Dragon Sense in levels 2 or 3, a text appears reminding the user of this feature.
Gameplay
- Instead of leading to the furthest unlocked level ending at level 12, the "Resume" button will now lead to the last level you loaded, or if you have won, the level after that.
- Normal difficulty is now ever so slightly harder.
Changed files in this update