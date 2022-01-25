 Skip to content

Fire & Steel update for 25 January 2022

Fire & Steel v1.1.1 - Changelog

Last edited by Wendy

Accessibility

  • Fire & Steel is now available in Germany as well!
  • An objective title is displayed on level beginnings to help give direction.
  • After a minute of having not ever used Dragon Sense in levels 2 or 3, a text appears reminding the user of this feature.

Gameplay

  • Instead of leading to the furthest unlocked level ending at level 12, the "Resume" button will now lead to the last level you loaded, or if you have won, the level after that.
  • Normal difficulty is now ever so slightly harder.

