Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 25 January 2022

Update 0.11.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8084083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed regression in locale code causing golf club information to not be loaded.

Changed files in this update

Golf Club Architect Playtest Content Depot 1772171
  • Loading history…
