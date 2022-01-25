The cursor will now be hidden when playing local multiplayer games.
Fixed issue where non-hosts could start online games.
Fixed issue where local games would sometimes reload a level randomly.
Fixed issue where grappling mode would sometimes give infinite jumps.
Fixed issue where controllers would rumble randomly.
Increased damage of certain pistols.
Increased firing time and reload time of grenade launcher.
Building blocks will now have a height limit.
Added 3 new multiplayer levels.
Inglorious Aztecs update for 25 January 2022
Bug fixes, balancing, and some new stages.
The cursor will now be hidden when playing local multiplayer games.
Changed files in this update