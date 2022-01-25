 Skip to content

Inglorious Aztecs update for 25 January 2022

Bug fixes, balancing, and some new stages.

Share · View all patches · Build 8083860 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The cursor will now be hidden when playing local multiplayer games.

Fixed issue where non-hosts could start online games.

Fixed issue where local games would sometimes reload a level randomly.

Fixed issue where grappling mode would sometimes give infinite jumps.

Fixed issue where controllers would rumble randomly.

Increased damage of certain pistols.

Increased firing time and reload time of grenade launcher.

Building blocks will now have a height limit.

Added 3 new multiplayer levels.

