Major update + correction of the majority of the previous defects

Major update version 0.2a available now

Hello everybody,

Please excuse me for the deplorable quality of the game since the release of the game last week.

This is all in the past, please download the brand new version of the game available now as follows:

Uninstall the old version of the game (and especially do not delete the game save files)

Then in the Steam app settings clear the download history.

If all goes well, the Steam application will restart and you can immediately download the new version of the game.

Nb update:

I fixed almost the majority of the flaws and bugs in the game.

In addition to further optimizing the game.

And in addition to the visual enhancement of the game.

In short, the game is now playable without any problems from start to finish.

Sorry for the inconvenience and good game to everyone

See you soon .

Cordially .

Mohammad Trigi.