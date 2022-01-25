 Skip to content

Cellyon: Boss Confrontation update for 25 January 2022

Lunar New Year 2022

Dear Explorers,

Welcome to the Luna New Year 2022 update!

From January 27th to February 3rd, the Sentry Games team is offering you the chance to customize your character with an exclusive Luna New Year mask!

Plus, you'll have the opportunity to collect a unique tag as well as tons of materials that will allow you to craft the gear you crave the most!

Luna New Year 2022 content:

  • Added an event where you will find your progress for Lunar New Year 2022
  • Added Lunar New Year 2022 Mask
  • Added Lunar New Year 2022 Cute Tiger Tag

Patch Note 0.9.8.6a

With this update, you will find the following fixes and improvements:

Additions:

  • A fade effect has been added when opening/closing menus
  • Added new dyes
  • Added a new graphics option to reduce the number of shadows displayed

Changes:

  • Cellyon: Boss Confrontation icons on Windows and Steam have been changed
  • Dyes color revision
  • Revised spell impact sounds

Corrections:

  • Typo and translation
  • Character panel initialization is done correctly when El-29 is selected (Boss Maker)

We hope that you'll enjoy this update and if you have any suggestions or wishes regarding the game, let us know on the community hub or directly on Discord: https://discord.gg/sentrygames

