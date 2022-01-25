 Skip to content

Survival: Lost Way update for 25 January 2022

Update 1.2!

Share · View all patches · Build 8083717 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi friends, a new update 1.2v is available for download!

In Update:

  • Fixed saving quests
  • You can now sleep on the bed (single player only)
  • Added new plants for crop production
  • Some interface changes
  • Added new quests
  • Minor bugs fixed
Some screenshots from the new map, which is in development and will be added soon!





In future updates it is planned:

  • Pet
  • Weather System
  • Controller Support
  • Electricity system
  • Fishing
  • Event System
  • More mini games
  • More type transports
  • New map
  • New enemies
  • And much more
Don't forget to offer ideas to improve the game and report any bugs you find.

