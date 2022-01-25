Update 1.2!

Hi friends, a new update 1.2v is available for download!
In Update:
- Fixed saving quests
- You can now sleep on the bed (single player only)
- Added new plants for crop production
- Some interface changes
- Added new quests
- Minor bugs fixed
Some screenshots from the new map, which is in development and will be added soon!
In future updates it is planned:
- Pet
- Weather System
- Controller Support
- Electricity system
- Fishing
- Event System
- More mini games
- More type transports
- New map
- New enemies
- And much more
Changed files in this update