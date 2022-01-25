 Skip to content

The Alien Cube update for 25 January 2022

Turkish Language now available!

25 January 2022

Hi everyone,

I'm happy to announce that The Alien Cube has now the Turkish localization!

Big thanks to Gökhan Kocaman & Ahmet Emre Kapdan for this translation!

Thank you all for your amazing support ːsteamhappyː

  • Alessandro

