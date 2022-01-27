 Skip to content

Rubber Bandits update for 27 January 2022

LUNAR NEW YEAR EVENT!

Celebrate with us in a limited time event that includes:

  • 3 exclusive levels in Lunar New Year Mode
  • 5 new character skins to play with and unlock in the store
  • 3 new weapons and 1 new powerups

Update also includes:

  • Matchmaking improvement: you can now join heist games mid-match and play again against the same people after a match
  • Small balancing tweaks to cops
  • Shop has been improved to accommodate new skins, making it much easier to navigate
  • Treasure chest secret! (contains pirate skin)
  • And a lot of small fixes, refinements, and performance improvements

