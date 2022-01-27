LUNAR NEW YEAR EVENT!

Celebrate with us in a limited time event that includes:
- 3 exclusive levels in Lunar New Year Mode
- 5 new character skins to play with and unlock in the store
- 3 new weapons and 1 new powerups
Update also includes:
- Matchmaking improvement: you can now join heist games mid-match and play again against the same people after a match
- Small balancing tweaks to cops
- Shop has been improved to accommodate new skins, making it much easier to navigate
- Treasure chest secret! (contains pirate skin)
- And a lot of small fixes, refinements, and performance improvements
