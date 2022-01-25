 Skip to content

Space Station Sprint update for 25 January 2022

Difficulty balancing UPDATE!!

Build 8083558

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I just posted a new update(v1.2.0) that should better balance enemy HP and increases the time bonuses so the player has much more time to explore each level!

Hope you enjoy it,

-Colby

