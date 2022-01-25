HELL(o)!
Let us present you so called "a day one patch". We've made some smaller bugfixes, user friendly changes and a lot of game balance modifications. Now the pace should be smoother and you will be able to score much higher in leaderboard! Details are listed below.
Have fun in void!
Patch Notes v.1.0.2 :
User friendly changes & optimization:
- Logos sequence after game launch is now skippable.
- Ambient noise volume in game is now quieter.
- Leaderboard now refresh every time when you enter them in main menu.
- Player damage effect is now more optimized that means more fps when you get hit by an enemy.
- All sounds in game are now more balanced relative to each other.
- Apophis now make sounds!
- Rippers now are reacting to dmg, they slow down and change colors.
- Added more hints on game start.
BugFix:
- Fixed an issue with leaderboard ranking icon display.
- Fixed rare bug when tile could break under the apophis.
- Now volume of footsteps sound can be adjusted.
- Fixed misspelled achievement description
- Fixed Upgrade slow motion bug. Now you should get slow motion effect only during the beam upgrade.
- Fixed "Jumper!" Achievement now you can unlock it
- Fixed Achievements unlock : "Free Fall" and "Don't Give Up"
- Some minor tweaks.
Game Balance:
- Using fountain does not decrease your power level.
- Adjusting difficulty spike, now it's more fluid and fair
- Power upgrades now are speeding up the player.
- Slow effect after receiving dmg is change from 10% to 4%
- Turrets range was decreased by 25%
- Turrets rotation was decreased by 28%
- Delay between obelisk show up was reduced .
- Number of maximum obelisks on level was decreased in late phase of the game.
- Time between AI spawn from obelisk was reduced in late phase of the game.
- Fountain Scarab has now 75 hp instead of 1hp so no more miss fountain activation.
- Ripper AI hit points was reduced from 75hp to 50hp.
- Shooter spiders hit points was reduced from 75hp to 40 hp.
- Locust are now turning slower in early phase of the game.
