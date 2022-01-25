Patch 2.7.6

A new patch for Primal Carnage: Extinction is now available for download on Steam.

Version 2.7.6 changes how the game handles rounds.

To ensure players get to take a turn on both teams, the map now reloads itself at the end of a round.

The server keeps track of who was on each team previously, so after the map has reloaded, players are then swapped teams depending on which side they played last time. The new setup stops people being stuck playing the same faction over and over again and side-steps certain bugs.

This is a change that we had been considering for a long time. Many issues we've historically encountered would only appear on second round, where everything would attempt to reset mid-game. The new setup forces the map to reload, essentially a hard reset of the game logic between turns, which helps avoid a lot of problems.

In addition to this new setup for TDM, GTTC and CTE, today's patch fixes several issues that had been reported after the recent January Update.

Full Change Log

Updated logic for round reset to force a map reload

Added server-side tracking of team composition that persists to next match

Fixed server browser occasionally being out of sync / sending clients to the wrong destination

PC-Waterlogged: more collison fixes, can no longer phase through the rear wall

PC-Waterlogged: updated customization area, various optimizations

PC-Waterlogged: added new water troughs and flooded floors for dinos to jump in if they're on fire

Adjusted flamesaw hit detection to have a wider side to side reach

Increased analog stick default deadzones to 20, adjust these in the options menu if you have drift

Fixed an issue with Royal Alpha Dilo spikes

Taunts are now cancelled when you enter customization, to prevent ice skating around as much

Fixed colour sliders moving on their own when switching between classes in Customization

Moved main menu options higher to avoid accidentally clicking the social buttons below

Heavy melee camera shake is now affected by the Screen Shake ON/OFF option

Fixed server boolean options failing in some cases

New Server Options

MatchScoreTarget is now hardcoded in the regular competitive modes to allow the new auto team swap and map loading system to work. There are two new server config options added this update:

bRepeatMapsTwice

bSwapTeamsBetweenMatches

These options must remain enabled to ensure players are swapped teams automatically after playing once as each side. Disabling the RepeatMapsTwice option will only have one "round" on each map before swapping to a completely new map.

Until Next Time!

We're going to be pretty busy bringing the PlayStation side of things up to date for quite a while, though we may have some smaller patches to fix and improve certain areas on PC in the next few months.

There's also a lovely collection of heart-stopping Valentines items coming back again in February, and more classic skins, mutations and outfits will be returning for St. Patrick's Day and Easter!

Thank you all for playing!

-The Primal Carnage Team