 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pawnbarian update for 25 January 2022

1.1.7 - Chinese & Spanish

Share · View all patches · Build 8083478 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yo! The Lunar New Year is almost upon us, and that's a prime occasion to release the traditional and simplified Chinese localizations of the game, gracefully provided by AJiang. Just as great to have is the Spanish localization by chuky666. Thank you so much! This means roughly 1.5 billion more people can play Pawnbarian in their native language, and that's pretty bonkers.

The community translation effort is ongoing. Do you want to help translate into another language, or perhaps just suggest some changes? Check out this forum thread!

new: Traditional Chinese localization

new: Simplified Chinese localization

new: Spanish localization

change: changed the underlying CJK font support

fix: improved some formatting issues for all languages

cheers,

Jan

Changed files in this update

Pawnbarian Windows Depot 1142082
  • Loading history…
Pawnbarian Linux Depot 1142083
  • Loading history…
Pawnbarian Mac Depot 1142084
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.