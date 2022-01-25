1.1.7 - Chinese & Spanish

Yo! The Lunar New Year is almost upon us, and that's a prime occasion to release the traditional and simplified Chinese localizations of the game, gracefully provided by AJiang. Just as great to have is the Spanish localization by chuky666. Thank you so much! This means roughly 1.5 billion more people can play Pawnbarian in their native language, and that's pretty bonkers.

The community translation effort is ongoing. Do you want to help translate into another language, or perhaps just suggest some changes? Check out this forum thread!

new: Traditional Chinese localization

new: Simplified Chinese localization

new: Spanish localization

change: changed the underlying CJK font support

fix: improved some formatting issues for all languages

cheers,

Jan