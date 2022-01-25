THE CHECKPOINT HAS ARRIVED!

Hi everyone,
this is a very important update!
As always, following your Gameplay, tips and reviews, I have added a Checkpoint. If you reach the hospital area, you will have the opportunity to restart the game directly from that point!
Thank you all for the feedback you are giving me!
- Added Checkpoint in the Hospital.
- Added new people to the Trophy Room.
- Laura's Teddy Bear moves ...
- Blocked the ability to slip under the Hospital Generator.
- Corrected translation errors.
- General improvements.
Changed files in this update