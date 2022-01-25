 Skip to content

Lost Alone update for 25 January 2022

THE CHECKPOINT HAS ARRIVED!

25 January 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

Hi everyone,

this is a very important update!

As always, following your Gameplay, tips and reviews, I have added a Checkpoint. If you reach the hospital area, you will have the opportunity to restart the game directly from that point!

Thank you all for the feedback you are giving me!

  • Added Checkpoint in the Hospital.
  • Added new people to the Trophy Room.

  • Laura's Teddy Bear moves ...
  • Blocked the ability to slip under the Hospital Generator.

  • Corrected translation errors.
  • General improvements.

