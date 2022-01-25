Patchnotes 1.5 - Boss #5

-
Added: Boss Stage 5 with all effects and gameplay
-
Added: Scenic Transition to Boss Stage 5
-
Added: The main menu now shows a button for “Community”, that leads to all relevant community websites and explains the submission of scores to speedrun.com
-
New: The ingame UI now shows an indicator if the game is played on a lower timescale to prevent screen capture cheating
-
New: You can now watch Speedrun Ghosts as a series of Ghost Replays
-
Fixed: Option “Display Inputs” did not display Black Jumps correctly
Changed files in this update