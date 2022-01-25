 Skip to content

Afterthought update for 25 January 2022

Patchnotes 1.5 - Boss #5

Share · View all patches · Build 8083374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added: Boss Stage 5 with all effects and gameplay

  • Added: Scenic Transition to Boss Stage 5

  • Added: The main menu now shows a button for “Community”, that leads to all relevant community websites and explains the submission of scores to speedrun.com

  • New: The ingame UI now shows an indicator if the game is played on a lower timescale to prevent screen capture cheating

  • New: You can now watch Speedrun Ghosts as a series of Ghost Replays

  • Fixed: Option “Display Inputs” did not display Black Jumps correctly

